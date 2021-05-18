Trustee of the Year announced

A well-known financial adviser and superannuation trustee has been named trustee of the year by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

Sue Dahn was announced as the recipient this morning at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds in Adelaide.

She is currently a trustee director at Spirit Super and was the chair of the investment committee at MTAA Super prior to its merger with Tasplan.

She has 20 years of experience as a non-executive director. She is also a financial adviser at Pitcher Partners and has topped the Barron's list and appeared in the FS Power 50.

"While your intellect, expertise and skill as a professional investor has secured some fantastic results...I think it's been your steadfast resolve to ensure that decisions are made for the right reasons, with more than a healthy dose of respect for good governance practices that has impressed me the most," Spirit Super chief executive Leeanne Turner, who has worked with Dahn since 2012, said.

Spirit Super chair Naomi Edwards said working with Dahn was one of the best parts of the merger. Meanwhile, former MTAA Super chair John Brumby credited Dahn with steering the fund's investments towards sustainability and changing its asset allocation.

Dahn also serves on the board of AIA Australia, Australian Communities Foundation, Victorian Traditional Owners Funds Limited and the investment committee of Trinity College at the University of Melbourne.

