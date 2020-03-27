NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
Trust in advisers lifts as pandemic fear ensues
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAR 2020   12:12PM

Advisers are the most trusted source of information surrounding the impacts of COVID-19, above government sources and the media, according to research coming out of MLC Wealth.

It's a key finding of a survey of over 1600 MLC clients and members of the general public.

The survey found investors and clients of the wealth management business were most concerned about the economic impacts of the coronavirus (8.5/10 concern level), as well as market volatility and its ramifications on their investments and superannuation (8.2/10 concern level).

The health and wellbeing of the community (7.8/10 concern level) and family members (7.7/10 concern level) also rated highly as key areas of concern.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

MLC Wealth chief executive Geoff Lloyd said the research highlighted the financial and emotional support that advice professionals bring to their clients.

"Advised Australians, including our clients and those with financial advisers in other groups, told us their adviser was their primary source of truth for information on the pandemic, suggesting many see their adviser as a 'life coach' in moments that matter, like now," he said.

"MLC's enduring belief is that good financial advice is worth it. This research shows that in moments like these, clients share this view."

Lloyd said the current period of uncertainty was an opportune time for advisers to step up and address their client's needs.

"These are very tough times for Australians, in particular - but not limited to - those who've never experienced a major market downturn, and those nearing or in retirement," he said.

"This leads to next-level responsibility for financial advisers in addressing client needs."

Advisers should continue to deliver timely and relevant communication, information and strategies to help their clients during this time of hardship, he said.

"Advisers are clearly well positioned to be their clients' supportive and trusted guide," Lloyd said.

For those without advisers, TV news, online, government information and radio were the main ways to access information on the impacts of COVID-19. Super funds made the top four of their most trusted sources.

To collate this information, MLC Wealth conducted two sentiment surveys, one of the general population with 1014 respondents, and one of its own clients and members with 642 respondents.

Respondents were aged between 35-80 years old, and completed the survey in the week beginning March 16.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: AdvisersTrustMLC WealthSuperGeoff Lloyd
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Australia to lean on super
Super scammers pose as authorities
COVID-19 to hasten merger talks
Early super access impact double Treasury estimates
Call for pause on default insurance changes
Advisers too time-poor for cash management
Super funds revalue unlisted assets
Zenith boosts Mosaic offering
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
MLC Asset Management appoints fixed income head
Editor's Choice
Pinnacle distribution director takes new role
KANIKA SOOD
Pinnacle Investment Management's director of institutional sales is leaving the role for a $12.8 billion multi-boutique.
TAL reviews life distribution team
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The major life insurer has confirmed several roles within its life insurance distribution team have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
HARRISON WORLEY
UBS has listed which stocks to jump on and which to avoid in the event COVID-19 pushes Australia deep into a recession, with two listed wealth giants in its negative column.
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
ELIZA BAVIN
The chair of IMAP does not expect a major overhaul of the managed accounts space when ASIC's focus returns to the MDA review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something i67m5BIv