Trump signs order to open 401(k)s to private markets

Citing better returns and diversification benefits, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies, into 401(k) plans.

The order calls for a review of the Department of Labor's guidance on fiduciaries' duties in relation to alternative assets in 401(k) plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and other defined contribution offerings.

It also directs the Securities and Exchange Commission to facilitate access by reviewing and revising regulations and guidance where necessary.

A statement from the White House said Trump "wants to give American workers more investment options in order to attain stronger and more financially secure retirement outcomes." It cited private equity, real estate and digital assets as examples of asset classes that could achieve this.

More than 90 million workers participate in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans which are largely restricted from investing in alternative assets, it said, "hindering workers' retirement growth."

According to the Investment Company Institute, as at March end total retirement assets in the US sat at US$43.4 trillion. Of this, about US$12.2 trillion is in defined contribution plans, US$8.7 trillion of which is in 401(k) plans.

The executive order comes as Trump attempts to make the US the crypto capital of the world.

In May, the administration rescinded Department of Labor guidance issued in 2022 by the Biden administration urging plan fiduciaries to exercise "extreme care" before adding cryptocurrencies to investment menus. That warning was labelled as "overreach", with the Department of Labor saying its stance on cryptocurrencies in retirement plans is neutral.