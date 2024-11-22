Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Treasury consults on new crypto tax laws

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 22 NOV 2024   12:19PM

Treasury has opened a new consultation paper on the Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) to explore whether it should be added into Australian tax law, or if government should customise a policy response.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) developed the CARF, which is a new international tax transparency framework.

CARF allows tax authorities to collect tax-related information from providers of crypto asset transactions and share tax-related information on crypto assets with other tax authorities.

Treasury said the reporting is annual, standardised and similar to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) which was adopted by OECD countries in 2014.

"The CRS was designed to promote tax transparency with respect to financial accounts held abroad," the OECD said.

"Since the CRS was adopted in 2014, over seven years have passed, in which over 100 jurisdictions have implemented the CRS and financial markets have continued to evolve, giving rise to new investment and payment practices."

The OECD worked together with G20 countries to conduct the first comprehensive review of the CRS in consultation with participating jurisdictions, financial institutions, and other stakeholders - the CARF was born from this review.

"The CARF improves visibility of income from crypto assets. This helps increase compliance with local tax laws and deter tax evasion," Treasury said.

Since crypto assets can be transferred and held without interacting with traditional financial intermediaries and without a central administrator, the OECD said it has sought to address the issues.

"These developments have reduced tax administrations' visibility on tax-relevant activities carried out within the sector, increasing the difficulty of verifying whether associated tax liabilities are appropriately reported and assessed, which poses a significant risk that recent gains in global tax transparency will be gradually eroded," the OECD said.

The CARF is designed to capture the full scope of crypto assets and their providers. It also allows for a multilateral agreement and exchange of information between other OECD nations.

Treasury is also consulting on some amendments to CRS, as also outlined by the OECD following its review.

"Developed alongside the CARF, the first comprehensive review of the CRS has resulted in amendments to bring new financial assets, products, and intermediaries within its scope, because they are potential alternatives to traditional financial products, while avoiding duplicative reporting with that foreseen in the CARF," the OECD said.

"Additional amendments have also been made to enhance the reporting outcomes under the CRS, including through the introduction of more detailed reporting requirements, the strengthening of the due diligence procedures, the introduction of a new, optional Non-Reporting Financial Institution category for Investment Entities that are genuine non-profit organisations and the creation of a new Excluded Account category for capital contribution accounts."

Read more: OECDCARFCRSTreasuryCrypto Asset Reporting FrameworkCommon Reporting Standard
