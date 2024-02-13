Newspaper icon
Too many Aussies eligible for wholesale products: FSC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 13 FEB 2024   12:43PM

Research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC) reveals that within the next decade, nearly one-fifth of Australian households will become eligible to purchase wholesale products without retail consumer protections.

Accordingly, the research, undertaken by PwC and Data Analysis Australia, called for a review of wholesale investor "individual wealth test" thresholds - net assets of $2.5 million or gross income of $250,000 per year in the last two years - which haven't changed since 2001. Initially, only 1.5% of households met this criterion, but now, that figure has ballooned to 11.7%.

In response to this, the FSC has proposed revising the net asset threshold to $5 million, including the family home, to recalibrate eligibility to just 3.1% of households. Alternatively, if the threshold was changed to $2.4 million excluding the family home, the coverage of population would drop to 5%.

As part of these changes, the FSC also recommended a two-year transition period alongside grandfathering provisions for existing wholesale investors. These investors would be permitted to reinvest distributions and make new investments under their current status, ensuring they remain classified as wholesale clients for all associated financial services, based on their original qualification.

These changes, nevertheless, come with transition costs for financial advisers and AFS license holders, including one-off implementation expenses. Advisers may also face increased compliance demands and operational risks, particularly in serving a larger retail clientele, potentially leading to higher costs for regulatory breaches.

The FSC asserted the crucial role of wholesale investors in Australia's capital markets but advocated for updated thresholds to ensure only truly sophisticated investors are classified as such. It highlighted that wholesale investors are excluded from retail protections, including Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), bans of conflicted remuneration, dispute resolution mechanisms, and access to a compensation scheme of last resort under certain circumstances.

"The FSC is urging the government to use a scalpel, not a sledgehammer, when adjusting the thresholds, to get the balance right between the important role of wholesale products in capital markets, and the need to maintain consumer protections in financial advice," FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said.

