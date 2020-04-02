Time to step up or face the music

While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.

Although it is impossible to predict exactly how the next few months will pan out; how many people will lose jobs, how many lives will be lost, how many businesses will crumble; it's likely a company's response to the coronavirus, whether it be good or bad, will be remembered for years to come.

And now, for the first time since ESG really turned up on our radars, companies are being put to the test, in a truly unprecedented, universal way.

No matter whether you are a supermarket conglomerate, an airline, or a super fund, this crisis will take its toll. And investors, who are increasingly aware of the importance of ESG factors, will demand answers.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said its time for leaders to consider the long term implications of poor - and good - governance, not only for the corporate world, but for people and the planet too.

"If ever there was a time for fresh thinking, it's now," he said.

"COVID-19 has shown us how operating in silos and paying attention to only a few stakeholders can lead to vulnerabilities.

"And so success - or even just survival - will depend on how companies manage the wellbeing of their stakeholders during the crisis."

As businesses activate their contingency plans and Australia's workforce shifts to working from home, companies with authentic stakeholder relationships will thrive, McMurdo said.

"It's likely that those with the strongest and most wide-reaching stakeholder relationships will prosper as they leverage trust and draw on goodwill to get back to business," he said.

"Meanwhile, civic engagement and social responsibility will go from 'nice-to-have' to 'must-have' as the crisis makes the corporate world's role in solving global problems clear."

And that it certainly has, with Victoria Funds Management Corporation head of investment stewardship Talieh Williams agreeing the crisis has brought several issues to the fore.

"This crisis has brought a number of key ESG issues into focus, ranging from labour standards and workforce management, the potential need for a universal basic income (and consideration of what role companies have to play in this at times of crisis), through to ecosystem resilience and animal welfare," she said.

The focus on ESG was already growing prior to the spread of COVID-19, and will continue to do so in the future, Williams said.

"When things settle down, investors will not only examine which companies contributed positively (and the insights that this provides regarding overarching governance and culture) but also focus attention on those companies that could have acted in a more responsible manner," she said.

"These factors in turn will impact how companies are perceived by investors and the ESG rating firms."

Discern Sustainability managing director Niall O'Shea also believes companies that do not act ethically during this period will face backlash.

"It is certain that companies that press the eject button on their employees while hauling up any support bridge or those that are profiteering or nakedly gaming the system will be called out," he said.

"Already, some investors are calling for strings attached when it comes to bail-outs for companies that have availed of excessive financial engineering or bonus-feathering share buybacks."

However, O'Shea argues, there's no virtue in being the most ethical business to go out of business.

"Longer-term, ESG ratings will need to reflect how companies crucial to meeting policy objectives like the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Accord gather themselves to do business in a different way, re-setting course for a habitable, more equitable planet."

McMurdo said the pandemic has had a material impact on Australia's superannuation industry.

"Like many industries, COVID-19 poses some immense challenges to Australia's super system - both long-term as well as immediate," McMurdo said.

"From signing documents electronically to upholding social distancing to complex insurance claims to managing investment portfolios, almost all aspects of a super fund's operations will be impacted."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's plan to allow Australians impacted by COVID-19 to access up to $20,000 from their super fund, among other hurdles, will test the industry, McMurdo said.

"Key among the challenges will be dealing with the impact of the government's measures relating to early withdrawals and reduced minimum drawdown rates; this will include facilitating members' access to advice and managing potential increased outflows," he said.

"Other challenges will include decreased contributions from members (driven by a rise in unemployment) and a shift into cash or defensive investment options."

But, there is also opportunity in every crisis, he said.

"For some funds it's a chance to reset their relationship with members and regain their trust," McMurdo said.

"Quick and clear messaging to members will go a long way to help manage the situation together with ensuring that members' best interests are at the heart of the decision-making process."

The Governance Institute of Australia chief executive Meghan Motto said it is important for a company's response to be both proactive, yet considered.

"This is a very fast moving issue; its almost every day that the government announces something new," she said.

"Companies that demonstrate the sophistication and processes to be able to move quickly but in a considered way will create a huge degree of trust with staff."

Motto said it is also important for companies to consider not only the technical elements of working from home, but also its impacts on mental health.

"Organisations that are taking all of that into consideration are going to be really well placed to be the organisations that thrive in the post-COVID-19 world," she said.

Motto believes that COVID-19 will forever change business as we know it.

"COVID-19 will cause a business revolution which will see the fast tracking of the success of some business models and the failure of others," she said.

"It will mean a fundamental change to the way that we work, and for how many industries operate.

"Everyone in business at the moment needs to be thinking about how they deal with the issues of the immediate, that is, protect their staff, take care of health and safety, gear their business so that it can survive and thrive, but they also need to think about how their business can pivot to be more responsive to the new world on the other side of this crisis."

Australian Ethical head of ethics research Dr Stuart Palmer said although there is no single picture of what a responsible or irresponsible business looks like, it is important for all Australians to step up.

"There's great uncertainty about the shape and duration of the infection curve, about its short and longer-term implications, about government action and about appropriate business responses," he said.

"What's clear is that all governments, companies and citizens have a responsibility to contribute to the crisis response. What is less clear are our specific responsibilities when our circumstances, resources and stakeholders are so varied."

Credit Suisse head of ESG research Phineas Glover said now is not the time to ignore other challenges facing the global community.

"At a time when we face an unprecedented surge in premature deaths of vulnerable citizens, it would be ill-advised to ignore a whole series of other major thematic challenges, that themselves, are equally going to create huge pressure on the system and potential costs to life," he said.

"So, for me, this crisis actually sheds light on the need to build better resilience within systems to deal with these kinds of major systemic challenges, because the cost of not tackling them is huge."

For example, the World Health Organisation recently found that 7 million people prematurely die from air pollution each year, Glover said.

"There are multiple challenges that society has to respond to and many of those are ESG-related," he said.

"Not to diminish the loss of life and future loss of life from COVID-19, but I think it would be very dangerous to bury our heads in the sand of the potentially emerging systemic risks at this time."

McMurdo believes the pandemic has shown us what can be achieved with coordinated, global effort.

"While a global pandemic where so many have died certainly shouldn't be a way of bringing about change, it has shown us what can be achieved at a national and international level when we need to," he said.

"COVID-19 may be a story with an unclear ending but this is not the end of time.

"When it is over we will still have a climate crisis to tackle."

And if the global effort to control the spread of COVID-19 is anything to go by, we clearly have the capability and capacity to face the climate crisis head on.

