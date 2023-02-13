Things to watch this reporting season: Morningstar

As the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues to hike rates, the market should brace for a potential slowdown in 2023, Morningstar says.

Morningstar warned of the looming impact of the RBA's aggressive interest rate hikes, saying the Australian economy is yet to experience the full impact of these moves.

Morningstar equity research director Johannes Faul said interest rate changes can take between one and two years for their maximum effect to unfold on economic activity and inflation.

"Even assuming a lag effect of only 12 months, the already implemented RBA hikes won't fully reflect in our economy before early 2024," Faul said.

Accordingly, there are two overarching themes worth keeping top of mind during reporting season: the shifting demand-supply dynamics and the momentum of cost inflation. With these metrics expected to be more volatile than usual, even small changes could have significant implications on earnings and dividends, Morningstar outlined.

Meanwhile, on how investors can gauge which stocks are experiencing a cyclical high or low, or simply normalising after a few COVID disrupted years, Faul advised investors to determine the intrinsic value of a company based on mid-cycle earnings. This would allow investors to leverage likely volatile stock prices and secure a margin of safety.

Morningstar director of equity research director Brian Han surmises that this approach is especially critical for investors in valuing stocks in the current economic climate.

Discounted cash flow models can also be very helpful in cutting out the short-term noise by focusing on the underlying, long-term outlook for a business, Morningstar highlighted.

The investment research firm concluded that despite on overall gloomy outlook, each sector and every individual stock is likely to be impacted differently.