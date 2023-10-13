The Voice is not at the expense of the economy: Chalmers

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has refuted claims that the government's push to incorporate a Voice to Parliament has come at the expense of the economy.

Tomorrow, millions of Australians will hit the polls and decide if a First Nations' Voice to Parliament should be enshrined in the constitution, in response to a call from the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which seeks to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Prominent Yes and No campaigners have taken centre stage since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the referendum earlier in the year.

Nevertheless, the economic backdrop in which the partisan tug-of-war has unfolded has faced scrutiny, particularly as the mounting cost-of-living pressures push more Australians into increasingly challenging financial situations.

Chalmers dismissed the notion that the Voice has detracted from the government's economic focus, calling the allegation one of the "biggest lies" of the referendum.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. These goals are in concert with our economic objectives, not in conflict with them," he said.

"The Voice is about better value for money, better outcomes for the billions of dollars we invest each year in closing the gap. It has focused us, not distracted us."

Speaking to Financial Standard independent economist Nicki Hutley said she doesn't buy the argument that the Voice has diverted the government's attention away from the economy.

"That's absolutely false," she said.

"I don't think there's any sign that the government is not focused on a whole range of issues, including the economic ones. There are many ministers in the government; they're not all focused on the Voice at any one single time. They are focusing on many issues, as governments do."

Chalmers highlighted several initiatives that seek to aid the wider Australian community amid cost-of-living pressures.

"Our highest priority has been rolling out billions of dollars in cost-of-living relief, targeted so that it takes some of the edge off inflation rather than make our inflation challenges worse," he said.

"We've legislated the Housing Australia Future Fund and invested billions of dollars in affordable housing, working with the states."

The treasurer reinforced that such initiatives have been actioned alongside the first Budget surplus in 15 years, which, according to the government, has saved billions of dollars in interest repayments and taken some pressure off inflation.

"That's helped ensure the gap between wages and inflation that we inherited is now narrowing, and treasury expects it to close early next year," Chalmers said.

Additionally, he flagged the 2023 Intergenerational Report, released in August, which looks to focus on "big trends and transitions" in the Australian economy while including a whitepaper on jobs and opportunities.

"This sets out our vision for full employment, wages, job security, productivity, our skills need, and barriers to work," he said.

"We've overseen 15 months where the unemployment rate has a three in front of it, and that's only happened in three other months since these records were first kept 45 years ago. So 15 months on our watch from just 18 in total - the longest run of monthly outcomes like this, on record," Chalmers first wrote in the AFR.

Further, he added that 550,000 jobs have been created within 15 months.

"Something it took our predecessors more than three years to achieve," he said.

"Yet the employment rate for our Indigenous brothers and sisters continues to lag badly behind; in fact, it hasn't shifted much in 30 years despite all the goodwill and good intentions."

Hutley admitted that the cost of living is very much in the front of people's minds; however, she pointed out that the nation has the ability to focus on more than one issue.

"This idea that people can't walk and chew gum at the same time, it's like, we human beings, we're capable of thinking about more than one thing, doing more than one thing, at any one point in time," she said.

"To suggest otherwise, is to really undermine people's intelligence, this idea that we can't do these things together. It really annoys me to be honest."

Returning to the Vote in question, Chalmers said too many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are being left behind, with lower life expectancy, higher rates of disease and infant mortality, and fewer opportunities for education and training.

"The current system isn't working. That's why Indigenous Australians are asking for a Voice," he said.

First Nations Foundation chair and Yorta Yorta man Ian Hamm concurred and said, denying ordinary Aboriginal people the capacity to speak doesn't make the Australian economy any better.

"It just morally impoverishes all Australians far beyond what any lightweight economic measurement can assess," he told Financial Standard.

Chalmers said voting YES is an opportunity to "help fix this mess."

"The NO campaign has no plan and no way of making things better. NO means more of the same failures. NO is a cul-de-sac of disappointment, dishonesty, and division. It means more decades of pretending or accepting a gap that isn't closing is the best Australia can do," he said.

Further, the treasurer said a YES vote means every Australian will have a once-in-a-generation chance to bring the nation together and change it for the better.

"To recognise our history and go forward together. To listen better and get better value for money, better outcomes, in a genuine partnership," he said.

"That will be good for our economy too, and that makes it a generational opportunity we can't afford to miss."