The tax system is being weaponised to inflict abuse, ombudsman says

Over two million Australians, mostly women, have suffered financial abuse at the hands of an intimate partner, sometimes through the weaponisation of the tax system, with impacts that can be "devastating and long-lasting" to survivors and their families, according to a report by the Tax Ombudsman.

The report, which was created because "more needs to be done" to understand how the tax system is being weaponised and what actions the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) should take to respond, found that many victim-survivors usually only discover the abuse after they receive notifications of tax debts that have accrued in their names.

That's because financial abuse, a form of coercive control that can result in tax debts being improperly accrued in a person's name, can be difficult to detect, and victim-survivors often find it difficult to report, provide evidence, and seek the support they need.

The report said the ATO faces "considerable challenges" in identifying possible instances of financial abuse, as its presence isn't always obvious or visible. That's compounded by the fact that evidence of domestic violence or financial abuse mightn't be readily available, particularly when there's no intervention from law enforcement or other organisations.

The report noted further challenges arise when financial abuse isn't disclosed.

"There are a range of reasons why victim-survivors may not report abuse, for example, being dependent on the perpetrator (for their care and/or the care of children), fear of possible retaliation or not being believed, shame and stigma associated with being a victim of abuse, or lack of awareness that they're being abused," the report said.

Notably, several complaints lodged with the Tax Ombudsman about tax debts don't use the term 'financial abuse,' but the circumstances described it may be present.

"The challenge in identifying and evidencing financial abuse means there may be a significant cohort of taxpayers who aren't getting the support they need with tax and superannuation issues and are being held liable by the ATO for debts they didn't personally incur," the report said.

The ATO said financial abuse is a serious issue which can have significant impacts on victims and acknowledged it has an important role in supporting impacted taxpayers.

The ATO said it agrees with all recommendations in the report, including that, in consultation with subject matter experts, community organisations, and those with lived experience, it will develop and provide mandatory training to frontline officers, who'll refer cases of financial abuse to a specialist team - the point of referral for alleged abuse.

The tax collection agency said it will also refine its procedures and guidelines on the circumstances in which it may permanently remove a debt, defer or discontinue recovery action, or provide other types of relief for tax liabilities incurred because of financial abuse.

In a bid to hold perpetrators to account, the ATO will also review its existing powers to reallocate liabilities to perpetrators and develop staff guidance on how and when those powers should be applied.

Taxation Ombudsman inspector-general of taxation Ruth Owen noted that the ATO can only clear a tax debt or transfer it to the perpetrator in a very limited set of circumstances.

"There are a range of options available to support the victim-survivor to pay back the debt over time, through payment plans or deferred recovery actions, but too often those are not clearly explained to them when they contact the ATO. At the end of the day, it still means that the victim-survivors are stuck with the debts inflicted on them..." Owen said.

"More can be done within existing legislation to provide support and relief..."