The sophistication of cyber threats is increasing: O'Neil

Kicking off day two of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, minister for home affairs and cybersecurity Claire O'Neil shared some harrowing truths about the intensity of cyber threats on Australian super funds.

"Two of my biggest responsibilities are protecting our country's critical infrastructure and helping Australia become more resilient to cyber threats - and of course, superannuation is right at the intersection of those priorities," O'Neil said.

"What's really obvious I think to all of us is that the frequency and the sophistication of cyber threats that face our country is increasing."

Last year, O'Neil said, the National Australia Bank said it is subjected to 50 million cyber attacks a month, and the ATO reported soon after that it's subjected to three million attacks a month.

"What we know here is that this threat is huge. It's relentless, and it's growing," she said.

"Financial services are absolutely critical to Australia's prosperity... And it's so important to protect this sector properly by making sure that superannuation providers have robust preventative and responsive measures in place against this wide range of threats that our country faces.

"We've seen some really big data breaches over the last year that have been experienced right across the economy, and they really underline this importance of making sure that we modernise Australia's approach to cybersecurity nationwide."

O'Neil estimated that on privacy, Australia is approximately a decade behind where it needs to be.

"... Given how fast things are tracking in the sector, the government is playing a huge catch-up job here," she said.

"When we consider the cyber risks we face today, those are very significant, but if we look to 2030, we know that we are going to be living in a very different world; there will be different capabilities to conduct cyber attacks," she said.

Therefore, O'Neil said, "there's a really big policy task ahead of us as an Australian government in trying to make sure that we're prepared for that."

O'Neil said the new Australian cyber strategy, which will serve Australia from 2023 to 2030, is where the government is locating this policy discussion.

Already, the Australian cyber strategy has released a discussion paper which raises some of the issues that the government is thinking about in terms of preparing the country that future that lies ahead.

"The Australian government is very committed to working with industry to address cyber threats, and that's exemplified in part by the dedicated cyber and infrastructure security center that sits within my Home Affairs Department," O'Neil said.

"Many of you will interact with this regulator, it's called the CISC (Cyber and Infrastructure Security Centre."

According to O'Neil, the CISC is one of the ways that the government is playing a role in supporting its industry partners in enhancing the security and resilience of critical infrastructure assets.

"We've made a big shift in the Australian government about how we think about the role of critical infrastructure, and even though critical infrastructure around our country might be owned by governments, it might be owned by the private sector, or it might be owned by industry super funds," O'Neil said.

"Those assets are nationally important assets for our national security, and hence the Australian government has taken on a really important role of regulating the security of those assets."

