The secret to looking good in the media: Panel

The Comms Department managing director Bec Brown explained that one of the worst mistakes financial services companies and super funds can make when it comes to media relations is having a fear of journalists.

"You will still hear examples of company protocol where if journalists call, they just don't answer them," she said.

"I've had many situations where a client has said to us - 'can't we just lie?'"

Of course, Brown cautioned that lying is not a feasible strategy when it comes to speaking with journalists.

Through an informed communications strategy, Brown said it was possible for companies to navigate around "landmines".

One of those landmines is journalists, she said, but it's a matter of perspective.

"If you're doing something ethically and responsibly and in the right way, then you've got nothing to worry about," Brown said.

Topics are also possible landmines.

"We are in a politically correct environment and there might be some topics that your brand just doesn't want to go near," she said.

The other landmine Brown identified is activists, who she described as being "out to get" some brands in interest of their cause.

"Sometimes those activists are acting in their own echo chamber. They are really just talking to themselves," Brown cautioned.

Brown offered one example of a brand she worked with that was linked to a mining company and anti-mining activists started attacking the brand on social media in response. After assessing the situation, Brown concluded that the situation wasn't worth responding to as a response would have turned it into a media story.

Victorian business editor for The Australian Damon Kitney said companies often fail to realise how important it is to have a trusting relationship with the media.

"It amazes me in this day and age how many people don't understand it is just a human relationship," he said.

Kitney offered an example of meeting a chief executive who had been criticised in the media. The executive made disparaging remarks about the journalist who had been writing the critical stories, and Kitney suggested he simply set up an interview with the journalist.

Kitney was surprised that such a simple solution to the problem had not occurred to a successful businessperson.

He also compared the BHP Samarco damn collapse to the Rio Tinto Juukan Gorge destruction.

BHP, he said, had the chief executive on the ground in Brazil and fronting media immediately. The company also kept information flowing to the media constantly in the wake of the disaster.

But the Rio Tinto response to Juukan Gorge was very different. There was not much openness and instead journalists chased the stories in influential media like the Australian Financial Review. Eventually the event had spiraled into a huge scandal.

This, Kitney said, was an example of why it is in the interest of companies and organisations to have some trust with the media and share information.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 2021.