NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

The secret to looking good in the media: Panel

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   4:12PM

The Comms Department managing director Bec Brown explained that one of the worst mistakes financial services companies and super funds can make when it comes to media relations is having a fear of journalists.

"You will still hear examples of company protocol where if journalists call, they just don't answer them," she said.

"I've had many situations where a client has said to us - 'can't we just lie?'"

Of course, Brown cautioned that lying is not a feasible strategy when it comes to speaking with journalists.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Through an informed communications strategy, Brown said it was possible for companies to navigate around "landmines".

One of those landmines is journalists, she said, but it's a matter of perspective.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"If you're doing something ethically and responsibly and in the right way, then you've got nothing to worry about," Brown said.

Topics are also possible landmines.

"We are in a politically correct environment and there might be some topics that your brand just doesn't want to go near," she said.

The other landmine Brown identified is activists, who she described as being "out to get" some brands in interest of their cause.

"Sometimes those activists are acting in their own echo chamber. They are really just talking to themselves," Brown cautioned.

Brown offered one example of a brand she worked with that was linked to a mining company and anti-mining activists started attacking the brand on social media in response. After assessing the situation, Brown concluded that the situation wasn't worth responding to as a response would have turned it into a media story.

Victorian business editor for The Australian Damon Kitney said companies often fail to realise how important it is to have a trusting relationship with the media.

"It amazes me in this day and age how many people don't understand it is just a human relationship," he said.

Kitney offered an example of meeting a chief executive who had been criticised in the media. The executive made disparaging remarks about the journalist who had been writing the critical stories, and Kitney suggested he simply set up an interview with the journalist.

Kitney was surprised that such a simple solution to the problem had not occurred to a successful businessperson.

He also compared the BHP Samarco damn collapse to the Rio Tinto Juukan Gorge destruction.

BHP, he said, had the chief executive on the ground in Brazil and fronting media immediately. The company also kept information flowing to the media constantly in the wake of the disaster.

But the Rio Tinto response to Juukan Gorge was very different. There was not much openness and instead journalists chased the stories in influential media like the Australian Financial Review. Eventually the event had spiraled into a huge scandal.

This, Kitney said, was an example of why it is in the interest of companies and organisations to have some trust with the media and share information.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 2021.

Read more: BHPJuukan GorgeRio TintoConference of Major Superannuation FundsAustralian Financial ReviewBec Brown
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC
Long way for super complaints overhaul
Weeding out net zero fakers
What COVID-19 did to super brand
Labor to push for YFYS stapling amendments
Tempered positivity post-pandemic: Experts
Raw truth on merger process: Panel
Stapling will benefit Hostplus: David Elia
Generational wealth gap continues to widen
Budget no cure for hangover from last one

Editor's Choice

Federation AM awards mandate

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:40AM
Federation Asset Management has selected an administrator for its Sustainable Australian Real Asset Trust (SARA).

Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC

KANIKA SOOD  |   11:59AM
ASIC says superannuation funds' whistleblower policies are missing key information, including how whistleblowers can protect themselves, and should be published widely.

Salaries boosted by skills shortage

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:21AM
The financial services and insurance industries have record high job vacancies and skills shortages, sparking a significant boost in salaries.

Pension fund appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:22PM
A long-serving executive is set to be the first female chief executive of one of the world's largest pension funds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.