The real cost of a bad chief executive: AICD, ACSI

New research has revealed the true cost of a toxic chief executive to a company, indicating that poor culture from the top can permeate an entire organisation.

The report, produced by the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), surveyed directors at Australia's largest companies to develop insights on how company culture is developed and impacts results.

Through interviewing these directors, the report found that one of the most powerful ways a board influences culture is by selecting, monitoring and where necessary removing the chief executive.

Executive remuneration and its alignment with rewarding or penalising behaviour was also found to have an impact on culture, further providing evidence that the tone is set at the top.

QBE deputy chair Josh Green (who is also a Challenger director) was quoted in the report, commenting on the importance of selecting the right chief executive.

"When we are appointing a new chief executive, we need to have a strong focus on their soft skills. Not just whether they delivered outstanding financials in their last job, but who are they as people? What do others really think about them? Are they genuine culture carriers?" Green said.

"We habitually reference check with peers and superiors, customers, suppliers and competitors. But don't ignore that direct reports, and even junior executives and executive assistants can also give you good insights.

"If someone is a good executive, but turns out to have significant negative character traits, you might want to counsel them and give them an opportunity to change. But if they can't or won't, getting them off your bus might be a very wise option."

Interestingly, in September the chief executive of QBE, Pat Regan, departed suddenly after a complaint from a female employee.

Following an investigation, the board concluded Regan's poor judgement on workplace communications did not meet its standards and Regan was ousted. His departure came just 10 days after the complaint that prompted it.

Almost all directors surveyed see chief executive selection as the board's 'ultimate tool' in influencing company culture, the report found.

Where there is an issue with the company's culture or a chief executive's leadership, the board is obliged to take action. And, while removing the chief executive is ordinarily an action of last resort, the report noted it is an important board power when other strategies and disciplinary measures are not enough.

Many directors surveyed also noted that it is important to have good visibility over the behaviours and performance of a senior management team because, in some cases, it may be necessary to encourage the chief executive to make changes to that team.

Meanwhile, the issue of remuneration was found to be less clear cut in its influence on culture. While it was noted as the primary mechanism for directors to create accountability, the issue is that remuneration is tied to quantifiable metrics or key performance indicators and culture is more difficult to measure.

"Pay is overrated in terms of capacity to do good," one senior director was quoted in the report as saying.

"There is more potential to do evil. We've seen that. It's amazing what people will do to get relatively small amounts of additional money."