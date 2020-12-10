NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
The real cost of a bad chief executive: AICD, ACSI
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 10 DEC 2020   12:40PM

New research has revealed the true cost of a toxic chief executive to a company, indicating that poor culture from the top can permeate an entire organisation.

The report, produced by the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), surveyed directors at Australia's largest companies to develop insights on how company culture is developed and impacts results.

Through interviewing these directors, the report found that one of the most powerful ways a board influences culture is by selecting, monitoring and where necessary removing the chief executive.

Executive remuneration and its alignment with rewarding or penalising behaviour was also found to have an impact on culture, further providing evidence that the tone is set at the top.

QBE deputy chair Josh Green (who is also a Challenger director) was quoted in the report, commenting on the importance of selecting the right chief executive.

"When we are appointing a new chief executive, we need to have a strong focus on their soft skills. Not just whether they delivered outstanding financials in their last job, but who are they as people? What do others really think about them? Are they genuine culture carriers?" Green said.

"We habitually reference check with peers and superiors, customers, suppliers and competitors. But don't ignore that direct reports, and even junior executives and executive assistants can also give you good insights.

"If someone is a good executive, but turns out to have significant negative character traits, you might want to counsel them and give them an opportunity to change. But if they can't or won't, getting them off your bus might be a very wise option."

Interestingly, in September the chief executive of QBE, Pat Regan, departed suddenly after a complaint from a female employee.

Following an investigation, the board concluded Regan's poor judgement on workplace communications did not meet its standards and Regan was ousted. His departure came just 10 days after the complaint that prompted it.

Almost all directors surveyed see chief executive selection as the board's 'ultimate tool' in influencing company culture, the report found.

Where there is an issue with the company's culture or a chief executive's leadership, the board is obliged to take action. And, while removing the chief executive is ordinarily an action of last resort, the report noted it is an important board power when other strategies and disciplinary measures are not enough.

Many directors surveyed also noted that it is important to have good visibility over the behaviours and performance of a senior management team because, in some cases, it may be necessary to encourage the chief executive to make changes to that team.

Meanwhile, the issue of remuneration was found to be less clear cut in its influence on culture. While it was noted as the primary mechanism for directors to create accountability, the issue is that remuneration is tied to quantifiable metrics or key performance indicators and culture is more difficult to measure.

"Pay is overrated in terms of capacity to do good," one senior director was quoted in the report as saying.

"There is more potential to do evil. We've seen that. It's amazing what people will do to get relatively small amounts of additional money."

Read more: ACSIAICDQBEPat ReganJosh GreenAustralian Institute of CompanyChallenger
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Challenger seeks new life chief executive
Court rules insurers to cover COVID-19
Home ownership shouldn't be at expense of super
Fidante signs on new partner
Nasdaq proposes diversity rules
Barrenjoey Capital hires from FIIG
Life insurers recognised for innovation
Challenger shareholders revolt against remuneration
IOOF appoints executive, continues growth push
ASX200 advance climate targets
Editor's Choice
UniSuper wins in court judgement on board
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:48PM
The Victorian Supreme Court on Tuesday decided in favour of the $83 billion industry fund after a union asked the court to decide on its rights in nominating a director for the UniSuper board.
Damning Rio report to shake mining industry
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:41PM
The damning report into Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge sacred sites has recommended mining companies completely change the way they do business, with super funds invested in miners already welcoming the findings.
Super satisfaction bounces back
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:32PM
Member satisfaction with superannuation funds has increased across all sectors for the first time since the pandemic, new research shows.
Key advice reforms tabled
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
New regulation that requires financial advisers to disclose conflicts of interest and stamp out fees-for-no service have been tabled in parliament.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something TPryctK8