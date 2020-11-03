The platforms with the most advisers

Colonial FirstChoice remains the platform used by the most advisers, with about 11% market share, according to latest Rainmaker estimates.

CBA's platform is used by 9835 advisers and 1085 Australian financial services licence.

It is followed by AMP Flexible Lifetime with 6.9% market share by advisers -- 6240 advisers use it across 780 AFSLs.

The third name on the list is Perpetual's WealthFocus with 5853 adviser users and 6.5% market share. It is used by 777 AFSLs. Next up was Asgard with 5401 advisers, 6% market share and 739 licensees.

The results are based on AFSL-level data collected by Rainmaker. It is estimated the average adviser uses about five different platforms.

Five platforms had 5-6% market share. This includes BT Wrap (5122 advisers and 5.7% market share), North (5019 advisers and 5.5% market share), AMP Flexible Super (4919 advisers and 5.4% market share), Macquarie Wrap (4709 advisers and 5.2% market share) and IOOF (4539 advisers and 5% market share).

BT Panorama was used by an estimated 3332 advisers giving it 3.7% share.