Investment
The hits you don't see hurt the most: Aviva
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 9 NOV 2020   12:21PM

A survey of institutional investors representing over €2 trillion in assets under management, conducted by Aviva Investors, demonstrated that COVID-19's blows to real assets have left pension funds wary.

Less than half of insurance companies (49%) surveyed are considering increasing their allocation to real assets over the next year, and pension funds are even more uncertain with just 37% expect to increase their allocations to the asset class.

The report pointed out that COVID-19 and governments' attempts to curb its spread have crippled several real assets staples - airports, office buildings and shopping centre.

Aviva acknowledged in the report that large swathes of the real estate world are still seriously challenged in the wake of COVID-19.

According to a poll of 250 real estate professionals by law firm CMS in July 2020, 42% are pessimistic compared with 31% in 2019 and 24% in 2018.

By September 2020, office occupancy in central London had only crept up to 25%. That was prior to the city being plunged into a new lockdown to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The shift to working from home has presented other real asset opportunities, with digital infrastructure more important than ever.

However, investors have to grapple with the question of whether working from home is a short-term trend or the way of the future.

In the report, Aviva suggests productivity is the key question. It cites a survey from US software firm TIBCO which found that 80% of people in virtual meetings are doing other things at the same time, or are silent.

It added that the real estate world had been anticipating a slowdown prior to the pandemic.

Among the few winners from the pandemic have been investors with assets on long or index-linked leases, or who have provided debt for these properties, particularly those occupied by social housing or healthcare-related tenants.

"We continue to favour logistics businesses, such as Amazon warehouses and equivalents, and multi-family residential assets," Phoenix Group head of illiquid asset origination Chris Palmer said.

"We are doing a lot more residential lending, including more lending to local authorities for social and affordable housing in local boroughs, which form part of our sustainable investment ambitions."

Logistics growth, change to travel and commuting and data centre growth were highlighted in the reports as being the areas where investors see the most potential for growth.

However, Aviva acknowledged that despite some positivity, there is no real hiding place from the tough economic picture overall.

"Risk was certainly on the minds of our investment teams and our clients as we started the year but, to paraphrase an old boxing analogy, it's the risks you don't see that cause the most damage," Aviva Investors Real Assets chief investment officer Mark Versey said.

"Making accurate forecasts about the consequences of a sudden, unexpected crisis is, of course, far easier said than done. Conversations about the demise of the high street began to blur into discussions on the death of offices.

"But as long-term investors, we must look through the upside-down world we are experiencing today to a more positive environment, one where we will be rewarded for patience."

