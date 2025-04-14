Taxes and housing dominate election race

As May 3 steadily approaches, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have announced some big spending policies to woo voters.

If elected, Labor has promised first home buyers a government loan guarantee to purchase a property with just a 5% deposit. Additionally, Albanese said the government will invest $10 billion to build 100,000 new homes reserved for first home buyers.

Meanwhile, the Coalition said, if elected, it will allow first home buyers who purchase a new home to claim mortgage repayments as a tax deduction.

On the tax front, Labor promised an automatic $1000 tax deduction for work expenses, while the Coalition promised a one-off $10 billion cost-of-living 'tax offset' of up to $1200 to Australians earning below $144,000.

Chartered Accountants ANZ's chief economist Richard Holden said housing and tax policy announcements from both parties have clear weaknesses.

"The policies offered by both parties are much better politics than they are economics," Holden said.

"The Coalition's unprecedented mortgage interest tax deduction is costly to the budget, arbitrary in terms of who it helps, creates financial stability risks, and is hard to roll back.

"The Labor party's '5% deposit' policy raises many questions. Since the government is essentially providing mortgage insurance for low-deposit purchasers, what is the true cost? What happens if a buyer defaults? How are commercial banks treating these loans? Much more detail needs to be provided.

"Neither party has offered a policy which seriously boosts housing supply. They've provided more demand-side subsidies that tend to make housing affordability worse rather than better."

CA ANZ's chief executive Ainslie van Onselen said the policies fail to deliver meaningful tax reform and said both parties need to do more.

"As we have called out in numerous submissions, the time has well and truly come for wider discussion about Australia's tax system," van Onselen said.

"Our next federal government should announce a roadmap of how Australia will achieve meaningful tax reform. This needs to be the focus of tax discussions going forward."

Meantime, the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) said Labor's plans to guarantee all low-deposit home loans for first home buyers could increase financial risk to the economy.

ICA said lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) is a critical component in Australia's housing market by facilitating access to credit and home ownership, supporting the stability of the financial system, and underpinning competition in the lending market.

ICA chief executive Andrew Hall said Labor's plan would effectively "nationalise" LMI.

"By subsidising all first homebuyers, including those with a good income and savings in the bank, the purpose of the First Home Guarantee scheme is lost, and a functioning private market may be severely and irreversibly impacted," Hall said.

"LMI insurers have played an important role in the stability of the financial sector and the economy for 60 years and any policy that may eliminate this needs to be considered very carefully."