Family Office

Tattarang invests in future of Australian healthcare

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 18 AUG 2022   12:54PM

Andrew and Nicola Forrest's Tattarang has backed new biotech venture capital group Tenmile to the tune of $250 million.

The company will focus on supporting founders and companies building new, impactful health techbology and biotech solutions.

Already, Tenmile has a growing portfolio of investments, including innovative drug development company Emyria, immunotheraphy company Carina Biotech, and San Francisco-based digital health fund Rock Health.

Tenmile is led by executive chair Steve Burnell, who has extensive experience building new, innovative healthcare businesses and in biotech investment, mergers and acquisitions.

"Although Tenmile is focused on opportunities in Australia and on building the broader health sciences commercialisation ecosystem here, we will continue to invest and partner in international markets both for the returns and to support our Australian investees to access markets and capital internationally," Burnell said.

According to Burnell, health technology for Tenmile encompasses areas as diverse as medical devices, diagnostics, biotech, pharmaceuticals, and even healthcare services.

"We are particularly excited about emerging opportunities in immunology, oncology, digital health, the microbiome and microbial resistance," he said.

Tattarang chair Andrew Forrest added that Tenmile was different to other venture capital funds operating in Australia because it was solely dedicated to health technology and can act fast and with confidence, without obligations to investors and lending providers.

"Our laser-focused approach means we can help early-stage companies, researchers and entrepreneurs tap into seed funding to help them when they need it most, and then provide follow-on support, which is often unavailable through government or public sector funds," he said.

"Tenmile will help Australian researchers and Australian companies, through our extensive knowledge, global networks and dedicated capital to deliver life-changing products and medical treatments in a way that this country has not seen before."

Tattarang co-chair Nicola Forrest said Tenmile had a deep commitment to ethical and sustainable health treatments and technology.

"Tenmile is another demonstration of our focus in using capital as a force for good and will apply Tattarang's responsible investment framework, including backing female founded and led health businesses," Forrest said.

