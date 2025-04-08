Tariff impact on super 'profoundly worrying'

The ASX 200 shed more than $100 billion in a single session yesterday as markets were rocked by US President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs.

H&R Block director of tax communications Mark Chapman said the volatility will be felt for a long time.

"In terms of superannuation, market experts believe that it will have a profound negative impact on super balances. Because of Trump's tariffs, the ASX is down about 1000 points (13%) compared to its recent highs, which will inevitably flow through into a similar reduction in many super balances," Chapman said.

"Now of course that is only a notional loss - which will only be crystalised if people sell their shares, which won't necessarily happen in a super context - but it is profoundly worrying, especially for those nearing or at retirement age who might have to dip into their super in the fairly short term.

"Unless there is a rapid uptick in the stock market, this could mean that many people will have to work longer to afford the kind of retirement they thought they were looking at just a few weeks ago."

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said while the tariffs were expected, the market meltdown was spurred by how extreme they were and the possible implications of that.

"The level of tariffs that, if indeed they stay where Trump has announced, this takes the US back to about 1910. So more than a century ago when the US was so tariffed-and that is effectively a declaration of an economic war. That might sound melodramatic, but that's the way I think others are interpreting it, and so am I," Pearce said.

"Why is this translating into a market meltdown? It's because we've all upgraded our probability of not just a US recession, but maybe even a global recession. After all, tariffs are bad for global trade, definitely bad for the US consumer. This is going to effectively be a tax-a consumption tax-on the US consumer. So, our probabilities of a recession have been upgraded."

Pearce said the worst-case scenario would be a drawn-out battle over the tariffs, where countries like China or those in Europe refuse to go to the negotiating table with the US.

"To date, we haven't seen them come to the negotiating table, and China has announced their retaliatory measures already. Let's hope that's another negotiating position," he said.

On the flipside, Pearce said some countries have been open to negotiation and have cut tariffs on US imports to inspire a deal, which Pearce said is positive.

"Where this all ends up, time will tell. In terms of my own conclusion, I'm at the moment leaning on the side that this is going to be a bit drawn out. But even regardless of negotiations, the reality is that damage has already been done, and when we talk to companies, it's clear that companies are putting off investment, there's a lot of uncertainty there," he said.

"They're pulling back on all manner of activities. The US consumer is, as you could imagine, understandably, nervous about everything. So, we can already see some signs of the US economy softening.

"So, on balance, the market move has been somewhat justified, and it's difficult to see where the catalyst will be from for an immediate bounce-back. But we could just hold these levels pending a negotiation with the major countries."

Pearce said despite the pain, it was important for members - particularly those in the accumulation phase - to ride out the volatility.

"The current crisis, it's man-made. And it's made pretty much by a single man. We know what the solution is here; the solution is for rational people to get around and understand the havoc that they have created and get to a sensible compromise. We know what the solution is, and let's hope that common sense prevails. In the meantime, we might have to endure just a bit more pain," he said.

"Of course, that could be a completely different setup for members who are closer to retirement or who are in retirement. For those members, yes, I really empathise. Volatility is a painful experience."