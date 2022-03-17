NEWS
Insurance

TAL wins life company award for 2021

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 MAR 2022   12:32PM

TAL has taken out the Association of Financial Advisers' 2021 Life Company of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year.

TAL also won the Overall Platinum and Income Protection categories. NEOS Life took home four awards for Service Quality, Trauma, Underwriting and Business Support.

AIA Australia also swept four categories: Claims, Short-Term Income Stream, Annuity Innovation, and Investment Bond.

Challenger was crowned the Overall Annuity Provider of the Year winner, and also won the Long-Term Income Stream category.

MetLife's Protect Life Cover Plan won the Term/TPD category, while PPS Mutual took out the award for Risk Product Innovation.

The awards are based on Plan For Life's benchmarking metrics: financial strength; market share based on sales and growth over three years; a review of over 90 product features and definitions; service quality and premium rate comparisons across ages and sums assured. Product sustainability and innovation are also considered.

Plan For Life regional managing director Rael Solomon said last year saw a return to positive new business growth in terms of new sales and policy increases, with lump sum growing by 8.8% and income protection by 20.6% over the 12 months to September 30.

"New life insurers who recently commenced sales have had an impact and are amongst those included in the awards. The general improvement in the life insurance market augurs well for 2022."

AFA president Sam Perera congratulated the winners and finalists that continue to support and innovate within the life insurance sector.

"Most important is the ongoing role they play in providing certainty and security to millions of Australians, which has never been more important than today," he said.

