TAL takes 15% stake in Challenger

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 7 APR 2025   12:30PM

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings has sold its entire 15.1% stake in Challenger to TAL.

TAL, together with its parent company Dai-ichi Life Holdings, acquired the minority interest at $8.46 per share - marking a 53% premium to Challenger's closing share price of $5.54 on April 4.

MS&AD follows in the footsteps of Apollo Global Management, which slashed its shareholding in Challenger from 20.1% to 9.9% in September 2024, subsequently making MS&AD the ASX-listed firm's largest shareholder until today.

The union between MS&AD and Challenger began with subsidiary MS Primary in 2016.

Challenger Life initially partnered with MS Primary to reinsure AUD-denominated annuities, which eventually expanded into USD-denominated annuities from 2019 and YEN-denominated annuities from November 2023.

As announced in May 2024, the partnership was extended for MS Primary to provide Challenger Life an annual amount of reinsurance of at least ¥50 billion per year ($490m) for the next five years.

Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said that "Challenger and MS Primary have successfully collaborated over the last decade and this partnership will not be impacted by the share sale."

Following TAL completing the takeover of the stake, Masahiko Kobayashi will step down as MS&AD's representative on the Challenger board.

The transaction is subject to approvals from APRA and the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).

Hamilton said: "Dai-ichi Life is a global leader in life insurance and we look forward to building a relationship that will benefit both our customers and shareholders. We welcome their significant investment in our business and will explore future opportunities that support our strategic objectives."

TAL chief executive Fiona Macgregor commented said: "There is an important community need to address with five million Australians currently in or preparing for retirement. Our minority investment in Challenger is an extension of our commitment to supporting Australians' financial needs during retirement."

