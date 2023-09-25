Newspaper icon
TAL offers super funds financial literacy tools for employers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 25 SEP 2023   12:36PM

TAL is introducing a new financial literacy hub for its superannuation fund clients, as they look to offer more value to their employer partners amid the cost-of-living crisis.

According to new research from TAL, about 25% of employees are experiencing a high level of financial stress, and 40% said it is impacting their work - so much so that 41% of them have taken time off work to deal with their personal finances.

The research shows employees are looking to their employers as a source of help in dealing with the cost-of-living crisis. As such, employers are looking at how their existing partnerships, like with super funds, could be leveraged to benefit their workers.

TAL general manager, industry fund partnerships Dan Taylor said the research insights could support superannuation fund partners to have more meaningful engagement with employers, by providing practical solutions to help employees reduce financial stress.

"We also recognise superannuation funds are looking to build value into their relationships with employers and employer groups, to augment their existing programs to support employee wellbeing," he said.

"Our research shows that increasing an employee's financial literacy is one of the best ways to help them lower their financial stress, which is in line with what we're seeing elsewhere around the world. This represents a real opportunity for employers to provide tools and resources to help them understand and be better informed in making decisions to improve their financial health."

TAL has created TAL Employer Assist, an online hub for exclusive use by TAL's superannuation partners, which includes tools and resources they can share with employers and their employees, and promote financial literacy and overall financial health. The resource comprises financial, physical and mental health tools, including fact sheets, articles, videos and guidelines to be shared with staff.

According to the research, only 15% of employees have been offered such tools and services by their employer previously.

Other findings from the research include that half of all employees are concerned they will outlive their finances; 36% believe their finances control their life; 39% know very little about insurance inside super; 45% couldn't calculate how much life insurance cover they'd need; and 39% don't know how to modify their cover.

Of those surveyed, 86% work in white collar industries.

