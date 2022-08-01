Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

TAL completes acquisition of Westpac Life

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 1 AUG 2022   12:29PM

TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Limited has completed its acquisition of Westpac's life insurance arm, almost one year after it was announced.

From today all of Westpac's life insurance business and existing policies will transfer over to TAL Group. A total of 345 Westpac Life employees will also migrate over to the insurer.

Westpac expects to report a total after tax loss on sale of about $1.37 billion, $0.27 billion of which was incurred in the group's 2021 results. The remaining $1.1 billion will be classified as a notable item in its FY22 results, related to the $900 million sale proceeds and the carrying value of it business' net assets.

TAL chief executive and managing director Brett Clark said the completion of the acquisition, alongside the strategic alliance is another significant step towards TAL's goal of protecting more Australians.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"TAL and Westpac share a strong belief in the role and value of life insurance in the community. We are looking forward to working with Westpac through our partnership to provide Westpac customers with access to high-quality life insurance solutions that meet their diverse needs throughout different stages of their lives," he said.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Westpac and welcoming Westpac Life employees to the TAL team as we remain focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for all of our customers, partners and stakeholders."

Westpac's specialist businesses division chief executive Jason Yetton said: "Life insurance is an important product for many of our customers and I am pleased that we will continue to support them by partnering with TAL, a leading life insurer that already provides life insurance to more than 4.5 million Australians."

"We are also pleased that our people joining TAL today can continue to provide the highest standard of customer care going forward."

TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia is a fully owned subsidiary of the Dai-ichi Life Group.

A company issued statement said today also marks the beginning of a 20-year strategic alliance between the TAL Group and Westpac. Westpac's Australian customers will now be able to access life insurance solutions provided by TAL.

Yetton added that the completion marks another important step in Westpac's ongoing strategy to simplify, having also offloaded its general insurance and lenders mortgage insurance units in Australia and its New Zealand life insurance business.

Read more: Westpac LifeTAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty LimitedTAL GroupJason YettonBrett ClarkDai-ichi Life Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

TAL welcomes new chair
TAL releases income protection range
Higher premiums a problem, not a trend: AFA
BT appoints chief executive
Westpac sells life insurance unit
New chair of BT Super trustee board
Westpac settles life insurance class action
Life industry to launch framework
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
Westpac sells Pacific to PNG bank

Editor's Choice

Frontier opens Japan office

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The asset consultant has established its first offshore office, with a new base in Tokyo expected to propel its desired growth in Asian markets.

Aware Super completes agricultural land sale

CHLOE WALKER
Aware Super has sold its Lake Boga farming portfolio to agricultural investment firm goFarm for approximately $30 million.

TAL completes acquisition of Westpac Life

CASSANDRA BALDINI
TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Limited has completed its acquisition of Westpac's life insurance arm, almost one year after it was announced.

APRA to improve strategic planning, member outcomes rules

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA is revisiting the design of its rules governing strategic planning and member outcomes in superannuation, including strengthening the way in which outcomes are assessed, closer monitoring of financial resources and new rules to follow when a MySuper authorisation is cancelled.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.