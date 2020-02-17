T. Rowe Price shutters local fund

Great returns and a well-regarded portfolio manager were not enough to save the local version of T. Rowe Price's Asian equities ex Japan fund, which is shutting after outflows.

The T. Rowe Price Asia ex-Japan fund is managed by Hong Kong-based Anh Lu and invests in 80 to 120 Asian stocks.

It had a stellar last year, delivering 22.24% while the benchmark returned 14.60% to the 12 months ending January 2020.

However, at the end of January, it also took the decision to terminate the Aussie vehicle.

Redemptions and applications are frozen until March 11 when T. Rowe Price will start winding up the fund.

The fund has about $58 million in assets under management.

This is down significantly from its peak about five years ago, when it had $256 million in total assets.

Its total assets have continued to dwindle since 2017, when investors pulled out about $54 million.

This was followed by about $139 million in net outflows in 2018 and $17 million last year.

T. Rowe Price set the minimum initial investment at $500,000 (top ups were set at $100,000 minimum) and charged 1.20% per annum in management fees.

The fund beat the benchmark on three-year basis (1.79% of annualised excess return), five-year (1.22% excess return), 10-year (0.87% excess returns) and since 2008 inception (1.38% excess return).

T. Rowe Price was contacted for comment.