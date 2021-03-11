T. Rowe Price hires ETF consultant

The global funds management giant, which does not have an ETF business in Australia, has hired the former boss of an ETF issuer as a consultant.

Kris Walesby was the chief executive of ETF Securities for nearly five years, before his sudden departure last October as chair Graham Tuckwell moved to an executive chair role on his return to Australia.

Financial Standard understands T. Rowe Price Investment Management last month brought on Walesby as a consultant on ETFs, indicating the global giant may be testing the waters for fast-growing ETF industry which ended February with over $96 billion in total assets.

T. Rowe Price has an ETF business in the United States, which last year expanded to include actively managed ETFs. But it doesn't currently offer ETFs in Australia, unlike its peers Fidelity, Legg Mason (now owned by Franklin Templeton), BlackRock and Vanguard.

Locally, T. Rowe's $4.9 billion global equities fund is among the top performers in the category with the three-year returns of 20.7% p.a. to January end compared to the median manager's return of 9.1% p.a. over the period, according to Rainmaker data.

An Australian spokesperson for T. Rowe Price declined to comment on the consulting relationship.

Walesby worked in ETFs for nine years in London, including head of capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Invesco Powershares. He moved to Sydney in 2015, to replace the head of ANZ ETFs as it formed a joint venture (since wound up) with ETF Securities.