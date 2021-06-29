Sydney boutique swaps RE

Harvest Lane Asset Management has swapped out Fundhost for Equity Trustees as its responsible entity after a unitholder vote.

The changes apply to two funds: the $9.5 million Harvest Lane Asset Management Absolute Return Fund and the $8.2 million Harvest Lane Asset Management Absolute Return Plus Fund.

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said: "We are delighted to have been selected as RE for these two funds."

"This is the first time we have worked with Harvest Lane Asset Management, who have established a strong reputation and track record in the absolute return sector in Australia."

Harvest Lane was Luke Cummings, Andrew Salvestrin and Rod Harper, who previously worked at HC Securities.

The administrator changed to Mainstream.

The expected transition date for both service providers was June 3.