Sydney Alternative Investment Week to return in September

The Alternative Future Foundation's Sydney Alternative Investments Week is returning, bringing eight high-impact, educational events featuring leading fund managers, global allocators and industry innovators.

Now in its third year, the Sydney Alternative Investment Week combines several well-known industry events, like the AIMA Australia Forum, Alternative Investment Awards and Hedge Funds Rock, with more intimate, specialist gatherings covering topics such as private credit, quantitative investing, manager incubation, and family office investing.

The Alternative Future Foundation has named Financial Standard as media partner, and named four charity partners - Redkite, Tranby, Noro Music Therapy, and Women's Community Shelters - which will receive all the all proceeds raised from the week.

Redkite supports young people with cancer and their families; Tranby is Australia's oldest Indigenous education provider; Noro Music Therapy uses music to improve the wellbeing of those with disabilities and mental health challenges; and Women's Community Shelters provides safe emergency accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

"The Australian alternatives industry continues its rapid evolution. Today, investors see more alternative investment strategies, more managers, and ever-increasing complexity," the Australian Future Foundation said.

"The Australian Future Foundation, with 23 years of inside knowledge, insight and experience of the alternative investment industry, coupled with its social and philanthropic goals, brings an educational series of events where leaders of the industry will discuss many key aspects shaping the industry today."

Sydney Alternative Investment Week runs from Monday, September 22 to Friday, September 26.

Tickets are on sale now. To register, visit https://www.sydaltsweek.com.au/.