Superannuation

Super tax concessions to outstrip Age Pension by 2040: Report

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   12:49PM

By 2040, the government will be spending more on superannuation tax concessions than on the Age Pension, according to the fifth Intergenerational Report released today.

The government currently spends about 2% of the GDP on superannuation tax concessions. This will rise to 2.9% in the next 40 years, the report said.

At the same time, as the superannuation system matures and more Australians rely on their SG-triggered savings than on the Age Pension, the Age and Service Pension spending will come down from 2.7% to 2.1% of the GDP in 2060.

"The total projected cost of Age Pension expenditure and superannuation tax concessions together is expected to increase from 4.5% of GDP in 2020-21 to 5% of GDP in 2060-61," the report said.

"As a result of the maturing of the superannuation system, government spending on the Age Pension is projected to decline as a proportion of GDP but the cost of superannuation tax concessions is expected to grow. By around 2040, the cost of tax concessions will exceed the cost of Age Pension expenditure," it said.

The maturing of super should result in future retirees being better off than current retirees, the report added. It expects median superannuation balance at retirement to increase from around $125,000 at present to over $460,000 by 2060.

"With more Australian retirees having higher super balances, the proportion of retirees reliant on the Age Pension will decline and ASFA expects half of all Australians to be self-funded in their retirement by 2050," said Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Martin Fahy said.

Overall, the report said Australia's budget and economy outlook for the next 40 years has been hit by COVID-19 and pre-existing structural trends like ageing population.

It predicts the Australian economy will grow at a slower pace over the next 40 years compared to the last 40, while growth per person will be closer to historical averages.

This comes on back of growth in population, which is being held back by immigration drop and lower fertility rates. The report says Australia's total population will reach 38.8 million in 2060-61.

By 2060-61, it expects life expectancy to be 89.3 years and men's to be 86.8 years. Total participation rate will be 81.5% in the 15-64 age group.

