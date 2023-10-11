Super tax change to impact SMSF members: Research

The government's proposed tax on superannuation balances exceeding $3 million could adversely impact up to 50,000 self-managed super fund members (SMSF), including posing liquidity challenges.

According to a recent report conducted by the International Centre for Financial Services (ICFS) at the University of Adelaide and commissioned by the SMSF Association (SMSFA), it is expected that members whose additional tax liability averages over $80,000 during FY20 and FY22 will experience an impact.

According to the report, an estimated 13.5% of SMSF members would have experienced liquidity stress in meeting the new tax obligations.

The SMSFA said the research, sourced from over 722,000 SMSF members, provides the first real glimpse of the potential impact of the proposed tax change on the SMSF sector.

Commenting on the release of the research study, University of Adelaide Professor Ralf Zurbruegg said the liquidity stress has been exacerbated by the inclusion of unrealised capital gains in the measurement of earnings.

"Taxing unrealised capital gains is a somewhat radical departure from existing tax policy and extremely rare in OECD pension systems," he said.

"There are potentially far broader consequences than those already outlined, and we recommend that the legislators carefully reconsider the implications of this proposal in its current form."

The report also argues that the government is potentially short-changing itself by taxing unrealised capital gains.

ICFS deputy director George Mihaylov explained it's crucial to highlight that using a measurement of earnings that aligns with existing tax policy would not only alleviate the liquidity stress for some members in the short term but is also likely to yield more tax revenue for the government over the medium to long term.

"That's because this new tax will still be levied on capital gains, but only when the underlying assets are eventually sold. Under normal asset price appreciation over time, the overall tax base will be greater," he said.

Further, the report notes the treatment of unrealised capital gains and carried forward capital losses is highly problematic given the general nature of capital markets.

"It is common to see a string of bull market years followed by a sharp bear market decline. This means there is a strong possibility a member can effectively be cumulatively taxed on investments that make an overall loss without any real recourse to recover their tax expense," the SMSFA commented.

The association's chief executive Peter Burgess noted that including unrealised capital gains means year-on-year tax liabilities will be directly related to the performance of investment markets.

Further, he said this will add to the unpredictability and inequity of the proposed tax, making it extremely difficult for superannuants to plan investments and manage liquidity.

"Asset rich, income poor SMSF members will find it difficult to cover their additional tax liability, and this problem is likely to worsen over time as unrealised capital gains accrue while tax payments from previous years diminish liquidity," he said.

The research also highlights that selling illiquid assets is usually connected with significant transaction expenses, concerns related to market timing, and other macroeconomic factors that are likely to amplify the potential losses associated with meeting the new tax liability.

Burgess stipulated that other recent studies show around one in four SMSFs impacted by the tax change hold property.

"Given many will be small business operators and farmers who hold their premises and land in an SMSF, it's easy to see how disruptive this new tax will be not only for the SMSF sector but for small business operators and the broader community," he said.

"Clawing back the superannuation tax concessions for high balance superannuants was one thing, but taxing paper capital gains that may never be realised, is something completely different."

The National Farmer's Federation (NFF) also voiced strong opposition to the government's draft reforms and said that farmers commonly transfer their land assets - often key to their retirement savings - to self-managed super funds (SMSFs) to facilitate stable income post-retirement.

However, with the proposed bill taxing unrealised gains, many could face difficulty meeting yearly tax commitments without resorting to selling these crucial land assets.

Earlier in the month, NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said farmers consider their land holdings as their primary retirement nest egg.

"This practice is paramount in succession planning, where land assets are frequently transferred into SMSFs to facilitate retirement income for retiring farmers," he explained.

"The taxation of unrealised gains poses a genuine challenge for farmers, many of whom may find it difficult to meet the annual tax obligations without selling their land assets. This new tax could significantly impact a farmer's yearly retirement earnings, potentially exceeding them."

On February 28, the government announced from 1 July 2025 a 30% concessional tax rate will be applied to future earnings for superannuation balances above $3 million.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the proposed changes are housed under two draft legislations - Treasury Laws Amendment (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions) Bill 2023 and Superannuation (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions) Imposition Bill 2023 .

Consultation on the exposure draft and explanatory materials commenced on Tuesday and closes October 18.