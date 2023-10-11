Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Super tax change to impact SMSF members: Research

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 OCT 2023   12:17PM

The government's proposed tax on superannuation balances exceeding $3 million could adversely impact up to 50,000 self-managed super fund members (SMSF), including posing liquidity challenges.

According to a recent report conducted by the International Centre for Financial Services (ICFS) at the University of Adelaide and commissioned by the SMSF Association (SMSFA), it is expected that members whose additional tax liability averages over $80,000 during FY20 and FY22 will experience an impact.

According to the report, an estimated 13.5% of SMSF members would have experienced liquidity stress in meeting the new tax obligations.

The SMSFA said the research, sourced from over 722,000 SMSF members, provides the first real glimpse of the potential impact of the proposed tax change on the SMSF sector.

Commenting on the release of the research study, University of Adelaide Professor Ralf Zurbruegg said the liquidity stress has been exacerbated by the inclusion of unrealised capital gains in the measurement of earnings.

"Taxing unrealised capital gains is a somewhat radical departure from existing tax policy and extremely rare in OECD pension systems," he said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"There are potentially far broader consequences than those already outlined, and we recommend that the legislators carefully reconsider the implications of this proposal in its current form."

The report also argues that the government is potentially short-changing itself by taxing unrealised capital gains.

ICFS deputy director George Mihaylov explained it's crucial to highlight that using a measurement of earnings that aligns with existing tax policy would not only alleviate the liquidity stress for some members in the short term but is also likely to yield more tax revenue for the government over the medium to long term.

"That's because this new tax will still be levied on capital gains, but only when the underlying assets are eventually sold. Under normal asset price appreciation over time, the overall tax base will be greater," he said.

Further, the report notes the treatment of unrealised capital gains and carried forward capital losses is highly problematic given the general nature of capital markets.

"It is common to see a string of bull market years followed by a sharp bear market decline. This means there is a strong possibility a member can effectively be cumulatively taxed on investments that make an overall loss without any real recourse to recover their tax expense," the SMSFA commented.

The association's chief executive Peter Burgess noted that including unrealised capital gains means year-on-year tax liabilities will be directly related to the performance of investment markets.

Further, he said this will add to the unpredictability and inequity of the proposed tax, making it extremely difficult for superannuants to plan investments and manage liquidity.

"Asset rich, income poor SMSF members will find it difficult to cover their additional tax liability, and this problem is likely to worsen over time as unrealised capital gains accrue while tax payments from previous years diminish liquidity," he said.

The research also highlights that selling illiquid assets is usually connected with significant transaction expenses, concerns related to market timing, and other macroeconomic factors that are likely to amplify the potential losses associated with meeting the new tax liability.

Burgess stipulated that other recent studies show around one in four SMSFs impacted by the tax change hold property.

"Given many will be small business operators and farmers who hold their premises and land in an SMSF, it's easy to see how disruptive this new tax will be not only for the SMSF sector but for small business operators and the broader community," he said.

"Clawing back the superannuation tax concessions for high balance superannuants was one thing, but taxing paper capital gains that may never be realised, is something completely different."

The National Farmer's Federation (NFF) also voiced strong opposition to the government's draft reforms and said that farmers commonly transfer their land assets - often key to their retirement savings - to self-managed super funds (SMSFs) to facilitate stable income post-retirement.

However, with the proposed bill taxing unrealised gains, many could face difficulty meeting yearly tax commitments without resorting to selling these crucial land assets.

Earlier in the month, NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said farmers consider their land holdings as their primary retirement nest egg.

"This practice is paramount in succession planning, where land assets are frequently transferred into SMSFs to facilitate retirement income for retiring farmers," he explained.

"The taxation of unrealised gains poses a genuine challenge for farmers, many of whom may find it difficult to meet the annual tax obligations without selling their land assets. This new tax could significantly impact a farmer's yearly retirement earnings, potentially exceeding them."

On February 28, the government announced from 1 July 2025 a 30% concessional tax rate will be applied to future earnings for superannuation balances above $3 million.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the proposed changes are housed under two draft legislations - Treasury Laws Amendment (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions) Bill 2023 and Superannuation (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions) Imposition Bill 2023 .

Consultation on the exposure draft and explanatory materials commenced on Tuesday and closes October 18.

Read more: AssetSMSFAImposition BillPeter BurgessUniversity of Adelaide Professor Ralf ZurbrueggFederationFinancial StandardGeorge MihaylovInternational Centre for Financial ServicesNational FarmerOECDSMSF AssociationTony Mahar
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Private credit boom sweeps Australia
How will the Israel-Hamas conflict impact Australia?
Farmers distressed by superannuation tax overhaul
Super tax break changes open for consultation
XV Capital plots expansion, fund launch
First Australians Capital appoints managing partner, receives $9m backing
A roadmap for transitioning to managed accounts
Viridian launches new specialist division amid acquisition drive
NGS Super to debut retirement income product
Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows

Editor's Choice

APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets

ANDREW MCKEAN
APRA is advancing proposals to enhance transparency in how superannuation funds spend and invest members' money.

TAL makes leadership changes

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurer TAL has rejigged its executive lineup, seeing new leaders for the group life and retirement, individual life, and technology units.

Multi-asset funds see $1bn exodus

KARREN VERGARA
Multi-asset funds recorded their fourth consecutive quarter of outflows, losing nearly $1 billion in the last 12 months, new data from Calastone finds.

Ireland to create new sovereign wealth fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Irish government will establish the Future Ireland Fund to help meet costs of the future, including those posed by its ageing population, and is targeting €100 billion by the mid-2030s.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.