Super Moves: ANZ Staff, Aware, Equip, ART, VFMC

ANZ Staff Superannuation Scheme has appointed William Leong as head of investments, filling the vacancy left by Ruwanie Dias, who took up a role as global head of externally managed funds at QBE Insurance.

Leong joins the $7 billion corporate fund from Frontier Advisors, where he spent over 22 years, most recently as principal consultant. He initially joined Frontier as an analyst before progressing through the ranks.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a unit pricing analyst at BlackRock and a superannuation administrator at Mercer.

In her new role at the insurance giant, Dias will be accountable for the insurer's externally managed multi-manager investment portfolio covering public and private asset classes.

She spent over a decade at Commonwealth Bank Group Super, including seven years as chief investment officer, before joining ANZ Staff Super as head of investment operations in 2014. Earlier career positions included roles at WorkCover NSW and Mercer.

Meanwhile, Aware Super has welcomed Stefan Brett to its London office as valuation manager, reporting to Michael Wright, senior manager of private markets control based in Sydney.

Brett is tasked with leading the independent valuations of the fund's direct property and infrastructure assets, primarily in the European market, with potential to assist with assets in other jurisdictions.

His responsibilities include instructing external valuers, critically reviewing and challenging valuer calculations and reports, and understanding and reviewing underlying valuation models.

He will also support the regular review of valuation outcomes and drivers for the fund's indirect assets, advise on complex matters, write valuation recommendations and board reports, present to senior executives and committees/boards, and assist the team with valuation models and techniques as well as unit pricing.

Brett brings over eight years of valuation experience across major European markets, with deep expertise in retail, mixed-use, and renewable energy assets.

Most recently, he was associate director of renewable energy valuation at JLL, where he led valuation practices for renewable energy assets including offshore wind farms and utility-scale solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

"This appointment is a significant step in strengthening Aware Super's global valuation capability. As we continue to expand our footprint across our targeted international markets, robust and independent valuations are central to our commitment to transparency, governance, and delivering the best outcomes for our 1.2 million members. Stefan's experience across European markets and his leadership in both traditional and renewable asset valuations will be invaluable as we build out our team and support our growth ambitions," said Damien Webb, Aware Super deputy CIO and head of international

The super fund recently promoted Alan Casey to portfolio manager for income and markets. Casey previously served as associate portfolio manager for liquidity, fixed income and markets for nine years.

The $190 billion fund has also promoted Alvin Chan to head of fundamental equities and senior portfolio manager. Chan previously served as head of fundamental equities and portfolio manager.

Separately, Australian Retirement Trust has promoted Jan Harrap to associate portfolio manager for public equity.

Prior to her promotion, Harrap served as senior portfolio analyst for nearly three years. She joined ART in 2019, initially as an investment operations specialist.

Before that, she was an investments officer at AustSafe Super.

Earlier in her career, Harrap held roles at the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, QSuper and Hunter Green Institutional Broking.

In other moves, Kate Griffin has returned to ART as business manager for the CRO Office after a three-year stint at Rest Super as head of investment governance.

Her last role at ART was divisional risk manager - investments.

At Equip Super, Manish Utreja is now head of real assets after serving as a senior portfolio analyst.

Before that, he was head of alternatives and portfolio manager at Insignia Financial and a member of its Investment Committee.

Earlier in his career, Utreja held roles at ANZ Wealth, Mercer Investment Consulting, Macquarie Wealth Management and Mercer Investments.

Finally, Rob Pereira has taken on a new role as senior portfolio manager, strategic asset allocation at Victorian Funds Management Corporation

Prior to his promotion at the $95 billion fund, he served as senior manager, portfolio solutions for about six years.