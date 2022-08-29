Newspaper icon
Super giants, investment firms join Future IM/Pact

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 29 AUG 2022   12:07PM

UniSuper, Aware Super, Pinnacle Investment Management and TDM Growth Partners are the latest to sign up to the program founded by Yolanda Beattie in 2018.

Future IM/Pact is a movement that recruits and fosters young women in Australia's investment sector.

The latest members join Australian Retirement Trust, QIC, VFMC and HESTA who already back the program.

"Australia's most influential investment leaders are recognising the positive impact of diversity across their investment teams, signing up to a proactive movement to attract, recruit and foster young women in Australia's $4.4 trillion investment sector the $105 billion UniSuper, $150 billion Aware Super, $83 billion Pinnacle Investment Management and $2 billion TDM Growth Partners," Future IM/Pact said.

Future IM/Pact connects Australia's leading investment houses with women at university and in their early career and informs them about a career in investing.

Beattie said more super funds and investment management firms recognise the importance of working across industry to build the pipeline of female investors.

"Having 20 industry partners on board gives us more opportunities to share with our growing pool of female talent, more mentors to support their career journey and more funding to inspire a passion among more women about a career in this hugely influential industry," she said.

Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham said as one of the nation's largest super funds, Aware not only acknowledges the link between diversity and stronger investment outcomes, but is committed to redressing the gender super gap through a holistic diversity strategy.

"To address imbalances such as Australia's 14.1% gender pay gap and its resulting erosion of women's retirement security, we recognise the need for a wide range of experience and perspectives to make the best investment decisions for our more than 1.1 million members," he said.

"Currently we have around four times as many men as women apply for investment roles, and we are actively championing initiatives, so our industry focuses on attracting women to front-line investment roles."

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said the fund's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is a key component of its talent management strategy.

"Different perspectives, experiences and skills are key to high-performing teams. With a significant amount of funds managed in house, we have a lot of scope to develop exceptional talent, which in turn ensures we best deliver for our members," he said.

Pinnacle founder and managing director Ian Macoun said it has been supporting and inspiring great female talent for several years through scholarships and internships.

"There are so many exciting pathways a career in finance can take and the highly diverse nature of our global multi-affiliate business provides great opportunity for young professionals," he explained.

"We have a responsibility to promote these pathways, particularly to up and coming female talent, and ensure students and graduates have the support they need for a long and successful career in finance."

Meanwhile, head of TDM Growth Partners Foundation Roly Clifton-Bligh added people and culture is a critical element of the fund's investment process and joining Future IM/Pact is consistent with that philosophy.

"We only invest in companies that have a proven track record in attracting great people and building a strong culture that supports people to do their best work. We know DEI is a key ingredient of that recipe," he said.

Future IM/Pact helps us walk that talk by deepening the talent pool of great women working across our industry."

Read more: Future IM/PactAware SuperUniSuperPinnacle Investment ManagementYolanda BeattieTDM Growth Partners FoundationRoly Clifton-BlighAustralian Retirement TrustDamian GrahamHESTAIan MacounJohn PearceQICVFMC
