Super funds raise stakes in US investments to US$1.44tn

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 24 OCT 2025   12:06PM

Superannuation funds are tipped to pour US$1.44 trillion into the US economy in 10 years' time - a whopping 44% jump from what the sector originally predicted.

Embedded in the landmark critical minerals agreement forged between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Donald Trump, super funds "will increase investments in the United States to US$1.44 trillion by 2035 - an increase of almost US$1 trillion from current levels."

"This unprecedented investment will create tens of thousands of new, high-paying jobs for Americans," they said.

The Super Members Council (SMC) confirmed the new figures, saying they "represent the latest estimates on the expected US investment pipeline for Australian super funds."

"As is always the case, super funds make investment decisions independently, on a case-by-case basis and in the best financial interests of members," SMC said.

In February, modelling by SMC, IFM Investors and Mandala estimated that super funds' US$400 billion investment in the US at the time would grow to about US$1 trillion over a decade.

Most of this is invested in US equities and bonds, on top of significant investments in US infrastructure, real estate and private equity.

At an event to celebrate BHP's 140th anniversary this week, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said: "To the country of Australia - thank you. With your funds, the investment you're making in the US of half a trillion dollars and announcing other trillion more - this is a fantastic way again for our two countries to continue to grow and strengthen each other, together..."

This week, the US and Australia signed the Critical Minerals Framework that will co-invest more than US$3 billion in critical mineral projects over the next six months. It comes as China tightens controls over its rare earth minerals exports.

As part of the deal, Australia will contribute another US$1 billion to AUKUS by the end of the year. Australia has already spent US$1 billion on AUKUS since February.

"Together, we are strengthening the Australia - United Kingdom - United States (AUKUS) trilateral security partnership to meet the challenges of tomorrow," the two parties said.

"The United States and Australia are forging a historic partnership to drive innovation, economic growth, and technological leadership through strategic investments and collaborative initiatives."

The US recently secured expanded access for US beef in Australia, with the latter lifting its biosecurity restrictions on these imports.

