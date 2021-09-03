Super funds not ready for IDR

An ASIC survey of super funds about their preparedness for the new enforceable internal dispute resolution (IDR) obligations identified areas of weakness.

The specific areas identified by the regulator as needing improvement include attention to governance arrangements concerning IDR processes. The survey found 29% of trustees had not briefed their boards on their obligations under RG 271 (which relates to the IDR).

"This raises concerns about whether the enforceable requirements are being sufficiently prioritised. Many superannuation funds are likely to require significant changes and investment to comply with the new requirements," ASIC reported.

Funds have work to do on applying an expanded definition of 'complaint', under the new regulatory guide, too.

ASIC also said more work is needed to implement the new maximum timeframes for IDR responses. ASIC's survey found that some trustees have already introduced a triaging mechanism and/or new processes to improve compliance with the new timeframes for IDR responses. The regulator said this was a positive discovery.

In regard to the systems that are in place to handle disputes, ASIC found identification, ownership and reporting of system issues require additional effort along with data capture and integration.

"IDR is an integral part of the consumer protection framework in Australia. Consumers are entitled to expect that their complaint will be heard within a reasonable timeframe, and they will be treated fairly," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"How superannuation trustees treat complainants, and learn from complaints, is a true indicator of whether their funds have a culture of putting member's interests first. It also provides insights into the maturity of a trustee's approach to risk."

From October 5, key aspects of IDR obligations will be enforceable by ASIC.

"We encourage all trustees to assess their preparedness for RG 271 in light of these findings," Press said.

"ASIC will take a reasonable approach in the early stages provided trustees are using their best efforts to comply."