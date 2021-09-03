NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super funds not ready for IDR

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 3 SEP 2021   12:29PM

An ASIC survey of super funds about their preparedness for the new enforceable internal dispute resolution (IDR) obligations identified areas of weakness.

The specific areas identified by the regulator as needing improvement include attention to governance arrangements concerning IDR processes. The survey found 29% of trustees had not briefed their boards on their obligations under RG 271 (which relates to the IDR).

"This raises concerns about whether the enforceable requirements are being sufficiently prioritised. Many superannuation funds are likely to require significant changes and investment to comply with the new requirements," ASIC reported.

Funds have work to do on applying an expanded definition of 'complaint', under the new regulatory guide, too.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

ASIC also said more work is needed to implement the new maximum timeframes for IDR responses. ASIC's survey found that some trustees have already introduced a triaging mechanism and/or new processes to improve compliance with the new timeframes for IDR responses. The regulator said this was a positive discovery.

In regard to the systems that are in place to handle disputes, ASIC found identification, ownership and reporting of system issues require additional effort along with data capture and integration.

"IDR is an integral part of the consumer protection framework in Australia. Consumers are entitled to expect that their complaint will be heard within a reasonable timeframe, and they will be treated fairly," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"How superannuation trustees treat complainants, and learn from complaints, is a true indicator of whether their funds have a culture of putting member's interests first. It also provides insights into the maturity of a trustee's approach to risk."

From October 5, key aspects of IDR obligations will be enforceable by ASIC.

"We encourage all trustees to assess their preparedness for RG 271 in light of these findings," Press said.

"ASIC will take a reasonable approach in the early stages provided trustees are using their best efforts to comply."

Read more: ASICDanielle PressAustralia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Westpac cops $10.5m fine
ASIC to watch member shunting to untested super products
ASIC red tape unit welcomed
Former adviser hit with criminal charges
Financial adviser levy to drop
Maritime Super criticises unfair YFYS test
ASIC to ease hardline stance
ASIC outlines corporate plan
Unlicensed crypto platforms robbing investors
Updated life code released

Editor's Choice

Why are YFYS test scores a secret?

KANIKA SOOD
At the AIST's annual investment conference, APRA general manager superannuation Katrina Ellis was asked if the regulator is keen on transparency, why it didn't publish the quantum by which MySuper products passed or failed the inaugural YFYS test.

Aware Super to offload farm assets

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $140 billion super fund is readying to sell a significant agriculture portfolio, comprising cropping assets and water entitlements in Victoria.

Advice group adds to leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former general manager of private wealth at Wilsons Advisory will lead one of Easton Investments' licensees in a newly created role.

Should super funds consider crypto assets?

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds that dismiss crypto assets are at risk of underperforming, the AIST ASI Conference has heard.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.