Superannuation
Super funds need to act like banks: PM
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   12:41PM

The Prime Minister has called on industry super funds to invest in failing businesses, like Virgin Australia, to help sustain them during the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking on the ABC,  Prime Minister Scott Morrison said industry super funds should be doing what they can to support businesses to ensure their members can retain jobs.

"The super funds in this country have $3 trillion worth of assets, and here we have a company that needs capital and its workers have been paying into industry funds," Morrison said.

"I appreciate that comes with a different risk premium, but this is their own contributors that are involved.

"I would like to see the industry and broader superannuation fund playing a more active role in dealing with the economic issues that we're dealing with at the moment."

A spokesperson from the Financial Services Council told Financial Standard: "Superannuation funds are one of large and important pools of capital in our economy, along with the government (Australian taxpayers) and the banks.

"There is no doubt that superannuation funds will and should play an important role in the economic recovery effort post the COVID emergency through their investment capacity."

However, the FSC added superannuation funds have legal obligations to invest with regard to the sole purpose test, which requires funds to be maintained for the sole purpose of delivering retirement benefits to members.

"Each individual fund will examine particular investments and make decisions according to their own investment strategies and what will be in the best long term interests of their members," the FSC said.

Morrison stressed that the government cannot be the only "economic actor" in dealing with the effects of COVID-19 and praised the big four banks for their assistance.

"The banks are doing a great job; I've got to give them that credit.  They are cushioning the blow, balancing things out and they've stepped forward," Morrison said.

"The banks have copped a lot of flak, including from me in the past, but during this crisis I've got to thank them for the work they're doing."

The Prime Minister was referring to the banks' decision to defer loan repayments for SMEs and landlords for six-months to help them deal with the crisis.

The suggestion that super funds invest in failing businesses comes at a time when many funds are already under pressure due to liquidity issues and the government's early release super scheme.

A number of funds have devalued their unlisted assets in response to the effects of the global pandemic, leading to concerns over their liquidity.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: SuperannuationCOVID-19Virgin AustraliaCoronavirusScott Morrison
VIEW COMMENT (1)
