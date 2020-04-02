NEWS
Superannuation
Super fund transfer delayed amid COVID-19
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   12:40PM

AMP has delayed the successor fund transfer of one of its superannuation clients, who previously decided to switch to another fund, citing current market volatility.

Anglican National Super in October 2018 decided it would end its 14-year long relationship with AMP and move to Mercer.

At the time, the fund had $250 million in assets under management. The transition was set for 2019.

However, AMP has decided to temporarily delay the transfer.

"AMP's superannuation trustees have the obligation and fiduciary responsibility to ensure the interests of all superannuation members are protected, including members who are transitioning to another superannuation provider.

"Given the unprecedented market volatility and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, and the potential impacts to members during a fund transfer, the trustees have decide to temporarily postpone the Anglican National Super plan transfer," an AMP spokesperson said.

AMP said the postponement is in line with others in the industry, and will ensure that members don't incur high transaction costs or the cost of being out of the market.

"AMP has engaged extensively with ANS to explain the rationale for the postponement. We have also explained the situation to the regulator," the statement reads.

"AMP is continuing to closely monitor conditions and is committed to completing the transfer of funds as soon as there is a sustained stabilisation in markets and at a time that is more beneficial to members."

Last month, Tasplan and MTAA Super, who committed to a merger late last year, moved back the date of the merger from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021, citing COVID-19.

Another super fund, Funds SA has delayed its process of shifting to a new custodian amid the volatility.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: AMPsuperannuationAnglican National Super
