Super fund names new chief investment officer

The chief investment officer from Media Super has jumped ship to take on the same role at another industry fund.

Legalsuper announced Norman Zhang will commence as the fund's new chief investment officer at the beginning of March this year.

Just yesterday Financial Standard reported Zhang had resigned from Media Super, replaced by LUCRF Super's head of investment strategy Michael McQueen.

Zhang has over 11 years' experience in the financial services industry across consulting with Ernst & Young, investment consulting with Frontier Advisors and most recently at Media Super.

Legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said Zhang demonstrated particular qualities during the recruitment process which showed a strong affinity with the fund's strategic positioning and organisational values.

"Norman's proven capability and capacity were evident from his written application. However, it was the genuine passion he showed in our discussions for taking advantage of the unique opportunities available to smaller funds to identify and capitalise on innovative and niche investment approaches in ways larger funds can't that set him apart", Proebstl said.

The news comes after the fund recently made several structural changes to its investment approach including converting all Australian share investments from pooled funds to direct mandates and allocating $280 million to three new managers including Magellan, Wellington and BlueBay.

Legalsuper also recently increased its allocations to alternative assets in Barwon Healthcare Property Fund, Lighthouse Infrastructure Fund and Ancala.