Superannuation

Super fund member meetings under the spotlight

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 6 AUG 2021   11:49AM

Superannuation funds need to lift their game when it comes to annual member meetings as ASIC found that many should be giving members a better opportunity to have their voices heard.

While the the corporate regulator did not identify significant failures among the 24 super funds reviewed, it did find that the majority need to improve how they communicate to members and have better outcomes at the annual meetings.

After examining themes from the meetings, ASIC found that members were most interested in talking about cybercrimes; environmental, social and governance considerations; fund performance and fees; the impact of COVID-19; and the superannuation guarantee.

As a result, ASIC expects improved practices across all super funds in three main areas.

They must provide clear information to members on how to submit questions prior to and during the meeting.

"Under the law, trustees are required to give members reasonable opportunities to ask questions at the annual members' meeting. Providing information about the process involved, including through meeting materials and on the fund's website, will help give members the confidence to ask questions," ASIC said.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Super funds should share questions and answers in a separate document and post it alongside the meeting minutes on their website.

"This gives all members, even if they did not attend the meeting, further insights into their fund," ASIC said.

They must also provide a video recording of the meeting available, in addition to the minutes required to be provided, and notifying members of the ability to access this.

ASIC said that annual members' meetings are "an important opportunity for trustees to engage with their members about key aspects of their fund and improve transparency" and enhance member experience.

"Superannuation trustees are encouraged to consider these practices and take steps to improve their meeting arrangements as appropriate," ASIC said.

Since Treasury Laws Amendment (Improving Accountability and Member Outcomes in Superannuation Measures No. 1) Act 2019 took effect, super funds are required to hold annual members' meetings so that members are given the chance to engage with the board and executives and ask questions about topics such as fund performance and operations.

This is the first time ASIC has reviewed the member meetings, selecting a mix of industry, retail, corporate and public sector funds.

Read more: ASIC
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
