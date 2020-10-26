Super fund execs accused of quasi-insider trading

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has accused executives at super funds of switching options during recent market volatility, in behaviour he likened to insider trading.

During questioning of ASIC and APRA at the Standing Committee on Economics, Wilson suggested that some people working at super funds - perhaps privy to market sensitive information - moved money between options to benefit from the highs and lows of the ASX and the revaluation of unlisted assets.

"Earlier this year there was a bottoming out of the ASX as a result of COVID-19, then there was a delayed period, in many cases, where super funds had unlisted assets for revaluation and that enabled people to move about money within funds based on knowledge or inside information to potentially profit," Wilson said.

"This seems to me to be quasi-insider trading if it was to occur."

Wilson said he has asked a series of super funds to provide information about employees switching investment options and benefiting financially from that switching during COVID-19 volatility.

CareSuper responded that investment choices of individuals are treated with confidence and that the fund has a comprehensive conflicts management policy. Staff members that are aware of sensitive information are subject to blackout periods and cannot switch options until the information is also available to members.

"I believe this is UniSuper, who have admitted that one member who is also an executive of the fund had one or more switch requests processed during the high and low periods of their fund to a total value of $445,368," Wilson said.

Wilson said AustralianSuper had six trustees, one fund manager and 78 staff move money during the period.

A spokesperson for AustralianSuper confirmed that none of these transactions were against the funds' policies and that it has the strictest policies on people having access to sensitive information and switching. When individuals are not able to switch, that is made completely clear to them.

NGS Super had three trustees make major transactions during the time and Rest had trustees move more than $1 million and an employee transact $465,999 between options, according to Wilson.

Meanwhile, Cbus declined to provide the information Wilson requested.

"We have people who are trustees or managers of funds transacting huge sums of money during a defined period where it's known that the stock market may not have reached bottom, we have to concede that, but may have dropped considerably while they haven't revalued their unlisted assets and therefore may be able to secure a benefit," Wilson said.

ASIC and APRA both said they would look into the matter.