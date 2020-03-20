Super fund calls social media companies to action

NZ Super has called on social media companies to do more to strengthen controls, one year on from the horrific Christchurch terror attack.

Following the attack, more than one hundred global investors representing approximately US$7.5 trillion of assets-under-management joined a collaboration to encourage Facebook, Alphabet (Google's parent company) and Twitter to strengthen controls over objectionable content.

NZ Super said around one year on from the March 15 attack, a group of investors have signed an open letter to the respective companies expressing dissatisfaction with their response.

NZ Super chief executive Matt Whineray described the event as tragic and horrific and said the fund has made its stance known to the social media companies since the attack.

"While some positive changes have been made, more needs to be done at the executive and board level to build accountability and ensure these platforms cannot be used to spread objectionable material," Whineray said.

NZ Super and several public and private investors in New Zealand have been leading the initiative and are also supported by some of the world's largest investors.

The open letter calls for clear lines of governance and accountability for senior executives and board members to ensure social media platforms cannot be used to promote objectionable content like the livestreaming and dissemination of the Christchurch shootings.

It also calls for sufficient resources being dedicated to combating the livestreaming and spread of objectionable material across the platforms.

The investors said legislation that governs these companies needs to be modernised to protect the public from exposure to similar content in the future.

"The failure to properly respond creates a significant business risk, beyond the harm caused to individuals and the community," the letter said.

"As investors in these companies we remain open to continued engagement and our expectation is they will take responsibility and fully address this issue."