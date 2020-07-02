NEWS
Superannuation
Super for women under scrutiny
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   12:13PM

A financial adviser has questioned whether superannuation needs to be tailored to women specifically, as female focussed funds - such as Verve and Fairvine - grow in popularity.

Lusher Financial Services adviser Christine Lusher said she does not think a super product specifically for women is something the market needs - or even something that would suit many women.

"Funds designed specifically for women offer very limited investment options typically with only one to two balanced or growth options.  I don't believe all women can be lumped into two investment options," she said.

"Choice of super fund is important but equally important is getting the right strategy in place including a well-managed active investment option suited to the individual's tolerance to risk, debt management and an affordable contributions strategy."

Verve Super has recently embarked on a social media advertising campaign showcasing its "Support Squad" - which includes a financial coach, divorce expert, career change coach and family focussed financial coach.

Verve chief executive Christina Hobbs said access to the Support Squad is free for members, Verve covers the cost.

"The purpose of the Support Squad is to ensure that every member has someone on their side providing professional insights at key moments: like navigating a career change, re-entering the workforce after taking time out to care, managing a pay negotiation or if they are going through divorce or separation," Hobbs said.

However, Lusher said consumers should be aware that while they're not paying out of pocket they are still paying.

"Members should know where the money is coming from to pay for the coaching services. This seems like vertically integrated financial planning services pre-Royal Commission with no commissions or fees to be disclosed to the consumer," she said.

"At least if a consumer went to a bank or AMP-aligned financial planner pre-Royal Commission they would receive a Statement of Advice."

Lusher is concerned that coaches may not have the same level of accountability as professional financial advisers when offering guidance that may impact consumer's finances.

Hobbs said Verve does not charge higher fees to cover its additional services.

Verve offers a single investment strategy, Verve Super Balanced, and does not offer a MySuper product.

The fund charges a $1.80 a week administration fee, amounting to $93.60 a year plus 0.79% per annum. The $93.60 fee is waived for balances below $5000. It also charges a 0.30% per annum investment fee.

Verve invests through Future Super Investment Services, both Verve and Future Super are sub-plans of Diversa. They share an ethical investing ethos - screening out fossil fuels, tobacco, weapons and more.

Hobbs said Verve's fees are comparable to many industry super funds and that Verve was the sixth top performing fund for the year ending 30 April 2020.

Hobbs and Lusher agree that more needs to be done to create parity in superannuation balances between men and women - they just have different ideas on how to get there.

"We created Verve to support women to build wealth over their lifetimes. We invest womens super ethically but we also focus on supporting women to learn how to build wealth. We do this through free events and learning experiences for members," Hobbs said.

Meanwhile, Lusher thinks super - like other investments - should be viewed as a family asset.

"Addressing the super gap between men and women needs to start with the wages gap and women earning more for their work," Lusher said.

"Career gaps when caring for children and elderly parents will be an issue until men take the options that are already available and are given more opportunities for flexible working arrangements."

