Executive Appointments
Suncorp nabs business, private banking executive
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:24PM

Suncorp has hired a former business and private banking executive from the Commonwealth Bank, set to guide the group's path towards digitisation and automation.

Adam Bennett has nabbed the chief information officer role, and will join Suncorp from July 1.

Suncorp chief executive Steve Johnston said Bennett's track record in technology and commercial roles would help bring significant value to the bank's customers.

"I am pleased that an executive of Adam's calibre is joining Suncorp as we focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for our customers and our people," Johnston said.

"Technology is pivotal to delivering our group strategy and the operational, product and customer opportunities we are seeking.

"I am confident Adam's deep experience equips him well to deliver significant value."

Bennett has spent the last 15 years at CBA, where he most recently served as the group executive of business and private banking. Prior to this he worked as an executive general manager of local business banking, formerly serving as the chief information officer for CBA's retail and business banking division.

"In his time at CBA, Bennett contributed to the bank's technology modernisation strategy and delivered many transformational projects including new customer propositions, digitisation of end-to-end processes, risk reduction programs and technology innovations," Suncorp said.

Prior to his tenure at CBA, Bennett worked as a principal at management consulting firm A.T. Kearney, and started off his career as a consultant at Ernst & Young.

Bennett said he was looking forward to leading Suncorp's digital and data strategy.

"I am delighted to be joining Suncorp, a highly purpose-driven and customer-focused organisation," he said.

"I look forward to working with the technology and business teams to improve the customer experience and deliver on Suncorp's strategy, leveraging recent investments in digital and data."

