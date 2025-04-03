Newspaper icon
Sue Brake joins Aware Super committee

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 3 APR 2025   2:21PM

Aware Super has invited former Future Fund investment chief Sue Brake and Macquarie Group veteran Grant Smith to join its investment committee.

The two private markets experts - who have been appointed to the committee for two years - will oversee the management of the investment portfolio and advise Aware Super's board.

Brake and Smith will join committee chair Philip Moffitt, Aware Super chair Christine McLoughlin, Patricia Faulkner, Roslyn Ramwell and John Dixon.

Former IAG and Colonial First State investment chief David Dixon will retire from the committee this month after more than five years.

Brake, who resigned from Future Fund in June 2022, has over 25 years in leadership roles and is a globally recognised expert and published author on investment management and risk management.

A director of NZ Super, she currently advises large asset owners on a range of investment-related issues.

She was formerly head of strategic advisory for WTW, an external expert on sovereign wealth management for the IMF, senior investment strategist for NZ Super and head of capital markets for National Australia Bank.

As for Smith, he recently retired from Macquarie after 28 years of leading and growing new businesses and executing major infrastructure, private equity and real estate deals.

He most recently served as the local head of Macquarie Infrastructure & and real assets and executive chair of Macquarie Asset Management.

In announcing the appointments, Moffitt welcomed the duo.

"We are pleased to welcome professionals of Sue and Grant's calibre and believe their extensive experience in private asset investments and global equities, particularly in all equity asset types, will further deepen the experience of the Committee," he said.

"In addition, their alignment to our profit-to-member culture and global awareness will play a crucial role in safeguarding and enhancing our members' interests.

Brake said: "It is an honour to join Aware Super at a time when the growth of the fund both within Australia and offshore is generating exciting new investment opportunities to drive long-term risk-adjusted returns for its members."

Smith added that he was excited to contribute to Aware Super's next chapter as it builds strong retirement futures for its members.

The committee chair thanked Dixon for his contribution over the last five years.

Read more: Aware SuperMacquarie GroupSue Brake

