Strategic partnerships focus for global family businesses: Deloitte

Roughly half of family businesses globally intend to increase focus on strategic partnerships and joint ventures in the next 12 to 24 months.

According to the latest report by Deloitte, which surveyed 1587 senior executives globally from family businesses generating at least US$100 million in revenue, 52% of them are focused on strategic partnerships in the next year.

While 51% of businesses said they will reinvest retained earnings, 49% of them are looking for private equity investments. Another 43% are looking for equity financing, bringing attention to how family businesses plan on structuring ownership once the current generation of leadership steps down.

"We have always funded our growth by reinvesting profits, rather than seeking equity financing or external partnerships. This aligns with our desire to retain 100% family control and has supported our company's more than doubling in size over the past decade," said Heather Schaan, president and chief operating officer of Microserve. Schaan is second generation family member for the Canadian business established in 1987.

Almost all businesses surveyed have a profits distribution policy, with 62% distributing profits to shareholders regularly and 34% doing so occasionally based on performance. Around 35% of the respondents said they took around 21% to 30% of the profit from the business. According to a latest KPMG study, about two in five Australian family offices are run by chief executives who are a member of the family and can earn up to US$625,000.

"You need strategic plans for your business and for your capital structure. Both must be managed professionally. When it comes to lending partners, I do not see it as 'us and them'; it is everyone working together. Transparency is key and, over time, if you do what you say you are going to do, you build a great relationship," said Gage Kent, chief executive of Kent Worldwide, a US business established in 1927.

There are an estimated 18,087 family businesses globally with a revenue over US$100 million. This number is expected to grow to 18,515 businesses by next year and 19,744 businesses by 2030, reflecting a 22% rise in the decade to 2030.

While Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region, with estimates that the number of family businesses will rise 12% in 2030, Asia Pacific currently has the most number family businesses in the world totaling 7595. Family businesses currently account for 19% of all global business revenue.