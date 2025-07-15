Stop delaying Payday Super laws, says SMC

With Australia's unpaid super bill growing by $110 million each week, a survey from Super Members Council (SMC) shows 70% of Aussies want to see the payday super laws implemented as scheduled.

Payday super laws are slated to come into effect on 1 July 2026; however, the legislation remains yet to be passed by Parliament, with the draft bill only released in March this year.

The legislation would require all employers to make super contributions within seven calendar days of paying wages or face additional charges. There is currently about 3.3 million Australians with unpaid super, with the total bill now sitting at about $5.7 billion.

Over the past decade, some $47 billion in super has gone unpaid. In FY23, the average impacted worker missed out on $1730 in super. In total, the cumulative impact of unpaid super can reach $30,000 at the time of retirement, the lobby group said.

According to SMC's survey, fewer than 10% of people think the laws should be delayed.

"The message from Australians to all Parliamentarians is loud and clear on passing payday super laws: just get on with it," SMC deputy chief executive Georgia Brumby said.

"The sooner this legislation is introduced and passed, the more time and certainty it will give businesses and the super payment system to prepare - so all workers can get paid their super on time and in full.

"Payday super will not only stamp out unpaid super - it'll put nearly $8000 more in the average Australian's pocket at retirement, thanks to more frequent payments and the power of compounding."

However, SMC did acknowledge the impact the legislation could have on small and medium businesses, saying there should be support mechanisms put in place via the ATO.

It comes as Employment Hero modelling shows there is a $124,000 working capital gap at small and medium businesses. More than 30% would need to build cash reserves to ensure solvency, while over 20% said they'd likely need to change pay cycles to accommodate the change.

The modelling also shows some 15% of small and medium businesses are unaware of the looming payday super obligations.

SMC would like to see the seven calendar day rule changed to seven business days, a phased approach to enforcement, and allowing employers to validate super account details at any time to avoid delays.