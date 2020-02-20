NEWS
Regulatory
Status quo not option for remuneration: APRA
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 20 FEB 2020   11:54AM

APRA chair Helen Rowell used her speech at an Australian Institute of Company Directors breakfast to push the ongoing need for accountability in financial services and said APRA plans to push ahead with its draft remuneration plan despite harsh criticism.

Speaking about the draft CPS 511 Remuneration standard, Rowell said in the seven months since it was released for consultation, the regulator has received a large amount of feedback.

"This reflects the divergent, and often strongly-held, views across various stakeholders on how best to promote appropriate remuneration outcomes for executives," Rowell said.

"It's no secret that much of the feedback was critical of what APRA was proposing, including the 50% cap on the use of financial metrics in determining variable remuneration, longer vesting periods and clawback provisions."

Despite the large volume of feedback from the industry, Rowell said the regulator was left disappointed.

"Disappointingly from APRA's perspective, we received much less in the way of realistic alternative suggestions as to how we could design the standard differently to satisfy disgruntled stakeholders while still achieving our regulatory objectives," Rowell said.

"Given clear evidence that existing frameworks have been driving poor outcomes for consumers, and also entities themselves, the status quo is not an option."

Rowell added that the regulator does recognise the genuine concerns raised by stakeholders about some aspects of the draft proposal and has been considering options to address those issues.

"The introduction of a limit on the use of financial metrics in connection with long-term variable remuneration was a recommendation of the Royal Commission," Rowell said.

"Our challenge in revising the draft standard is to design a package of requirements that remains true to the intention of the recommendation, namely to ensure appropriate focus on both financial and non-financial outcomes in establishing remuneration frameworks and determining remuneration, and is also suitable across entities of widely different size, nature, and complexity."

Rowell said APRA wants to deliver a framework that works holistically, and not just look at each component in isolation, adding that APRA plans to publically announce next steps this week.

"As we have been mulling over the submissions and thinking about alternative approaches, we have been conscious of trying to make sure the framework as a whole leads to good governance in relation to remuneration decisions," she said.

Rowell said that it will likely be a number of years for all Royal Commission recommendations to be fully implemented in business practices, and possibly longer to restore public trust.

She was cautious not to dismiss the progress that has been made in the post-Hayne year, saying APRA has seen evidence that boards and management of financial institutions increasingly recognise that they have legal and ethical obligations beyond maximising profits or collecting bonuses.

