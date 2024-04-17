State supports move to close super loophole exploited by paedophiles

State supports move to close super loophole exploited by paedophilesBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 17 APR 2024 12:44PM
South Australia has become the first jurisdiction in Australia to support a motion calling for the close of a legal loophole that protects paedophiles' superannuation from access by survivors of child sexual abuse.
The Legislative Council unanimously supported the motion from shadow assistant minister to the shadow attorney general Laura Henderson, which called on the Malinauskas government to urge its federal counterparts to adopt a policy to change superannuation laws so that survivors of child sexual abuse can receive appropriate compensation.
"The horrendous scourge of child sexual abuse impacts the quality of life and the health of survivors in both the long term and short term, and the lack of avenues for compensation for some of these victims is something that must be addressed," Henderson said.
"I hope the federal government is listening and now does what it can to ensure child sex offenders are held responsible for compensating their victims with all of their funds made available to do so."
The motion follows a forum attended by members of Parliament and representatives of the Super for Survivors campaign who also welcomed the move.
Websters Lawyers solicitor Andrew Carpenter, who started the Super for Survivors campaign, said the successful motion will deter offenders, save the taxpayer money, and provide adequate compensation for victim survivors.
"The taxpayer will no longer be relied upon by offenders to indemnify them for their heinous crimes," he said.
Fellow Super for Survivors member Madeleine West said the only way to end this horrendous crime is to open up deep conversations, remove the stigma and encourage those victim survivors who are living with a life sentence, who are living with a life of shame and blame to come forward and seek justice.
"The support of the South Australian Parliament in pushing to close the loophole and to allow victim survivors of child sexual abuse to claim compensation from the superannuation of offenders is a step in the right direction to see the perpetrators brought to justice," West said.
In December 2023, the federal government said it will close the loophole, however nothing further has eventuated.
