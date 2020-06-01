State Street rejigs international equities fund

State Street has relaunched an international equities fund for local investors looking for a climate change and ESG focused portfolio, with a new benchmark.

The State Street Climate ESG International builds on a fund launched in 2016, which initially screened out companies involved in tobacco and controversial weapons.

In 2018, State Street changed the fund to 50% lower carbon emissions and reserves compared to MSCI World-ex Australia and targeted 20% improvement in overall ESG profile. The fund was then called the State Street Low Carbon ESG International Equities Index Trust.

The fund has $243 million as at May 28.

The latest iteration, changes the name, and the benchmark from MSCI World ex Australia Select ESG Low Carbon Integrated Index to MSCI World ex Australia Index, with net dividends reinvested. This is the third benchmark change in the fund's four year life.

The fees remain the same at 24 bps per year.

The Fund will also allocate higher weightings to companies with better overall ESG profiles as determined by State Street Global Advisors' ESG scoring system, R-Factor(TM).

R-Factor draws on multiple data sources and leverages the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's (SASB) widely accepted, transparent Materiality Map to generate a unique ESG score for listed companies, according to the company.

"Our new fund reporting capabilities also allow our clients to have increased visibility into their ESG and climate-related exposures, as well as voting statistics," State Street Global Advisors global head of investment strategy Nathalie Wallace said.