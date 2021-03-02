NEWS
Superannuation
State Street loses Fearless Girl replica claim
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAR 2021   12:44PM

HESTA and Cbus have settled claims brought against them by State Street over the Fearless Girl statue, while Maurice Blackburn scored a win in court last week.

State Street Global Advisors Trust Company and its local subsidiary State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited in 2019 initiated trademark infringement proceedings against Maurice Blackburn and the two superannuation funds.

The last hearings were held in February 2020, but the court only made orders last week.

Justice Beach has ordered State Street's principal claims had failed, but still must make orders about the Fearless Girl replica and how Maurice Blackburn can display it in the future. The orders also stated that Cbus and HESTA had settled out of court at the time the orders were made.

"It is too early to comment on the details of the judgment or any next steps. We are examining the judgment in detail before making any decision. We are disappointed that the Court has not recognised our rights in Fearless Girl as the creators of the campaign that made her an icon. We launched the Fearless Girl campaign in 2017 to help expand the number of women on corporate boards," a spokesperson for State Street in Asia Pacific said.

"Given the time, energy and resources we have invested in the campaign, we naturally must be very protective of how Fearless Girl is used by others, particularly for commercial purposes."

The matter relates to a 2016 statue of a young girl standing akimbo. It was commissioned by advertising agency McCann from artist Kristen Visbal as a part of State Street's campaign to promote its SHE fund (the SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF) and a campaign for 3500 to increase the number of women on their boards.

In March 2017, a day before International Women's Day, State Street (US) installed the statue opposite the Charging Bull statue at Bowling Green Park on Wall Street in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York City (eventually moved to outside NYSE).

It was a clever strategy and led to a 450% increase in SHE fund webpage views, according to court documents. During the period 7 March 2017 to 4 April 2017, average daily trading volume in the SHE fund increased by 170%.

In Australia, State Street used the Fearless Girl in presentations and marketing materials to institutional clients such as superannuation funds, on its website, at industry conferences and in some presentations to researchers, dealer groups and financial advisers.

Around October 2017, a staffer at Maurice Blackburn Rebecca Hanlan read an article about the statue and eventually contacted the artist in June 2018 to commission a replica, as a part of the firm's ongoing planning for advocacy in equal pay. The next step was for Maurice Blackburn to find other companies for the campaign from industries including professional services, accountancy, property, energy, superannuation, private health funds, retail banking, legal, education, construction, and other industries.

The cost of the full-sized replica of the statue was about US $250,000 and individual contributions for partners were to be US $60,000.

Around the same time, HESTA indicated its interest. In November 2018, Cbus came on board as well.

"At that time, [Maurice Blackburn deputy chief executive Felicity] Pantelidis and Ms [Rebecca] Hanlan were aware that HESTA and Cbus were sensitive to being seen to be acquiring the replica with members' money and that their financial contribution was to the broader campaign costs and launch event. Ms Hanlan understood that their concern was that the media might make HESTA and Cbus' use of members' funds the focus of the story, which might risk the campaign message getting lost," according to court documents.

Read more: State StreetCbusHESTA
Link to something pq5YrjVh