State Street creates head of Australia role

Intensifying its commitment to the Asia Pacific region, State Street has appointed a long serving J.P. Morgan executive as its first country head for Australia.

Joining in the newly created role from next month is Tim Helyar, currently J.P. Morgan's head of fund services product development, securities services for Asia Pacific. Helyar has been with J.P. Morgan for close to 18 years, having first joined in 2004.

Based in Sydney, Helyar will be responsible for driving enterprise-wide growth, stewarding client engagement, developing talent and maintaining strong regulatory relationships.

At the same time, State Street has also appointed a head of Singapore and Southeast Asia in Kevin Hardy.

Charged with the same responsibilities as Helyar, Hardy brings almost 20 years' experience in financial services to the role.

He is currently general manager, Asia Pacific at fintech platform, additive. He also has experience in senior roles at BlackRock and Northern Trust, and at State Street Global Advisors from 1999 to 2003.

Both Helyar and Hardy will report to chief executive for Asia Pacific, Mostapha Tahiri.

"Our new Australia and Singapore and Southeast Asia heads will bring clients all of State Street's capabilities from investment servicing, investment research and trading, to data management and a front-to-back asset servicing platform," Tahiri said.

"With significant, on-the-ground experience working with asset owners and asset managers in Australia and Southeast Asia, Tim and Kevin understand the unique demands of our clients in local markets.

"I am delighted to have such strong leaders in these two important markets as we continue to accelerate our growth in Asia Pacific."