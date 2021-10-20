NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

State Street creates head of Australia role

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 OCT 2021   12:35PM

Intensifying its commitment to the Asia Pacific region, State Street has appointed a long serving J.P. Morgan executive as its first country head for Australia.

Joining in the newly created role from next month is Tim Helyar, currently J.P. Morgan's head of fund services product development, securities services for Asia Pacific. Helyar has been with J.P. Morgan for close to 18 years, having first joined in 2004.

Based in Sydney, Helyar will be responsible for driving enterprise-wide growth, stewarding client engagement, developing talent and maintaining strong regulatory relationships.

At the same time, State Street has also appointed a head of Singapore and Southeast Asia in Kevin Hardy.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

Charged with the same responsibilities as Helyar, Hardy brings almost 20 years' experience in financial services to the role.

He is currently general manager, Asia Pacific at fintech platform, additive. He also has experience in senior roles at BlackRock and Northern Trust, and at State Street Global Advisors from 1999 to 2003.

Both Helyar and Hardy will report to chief executive for Asia Pacific, Mostapha Tahiri.

"Our new Australia and Singapore and Southeast Asia heads will bring clients all of State Street's capabilities from investment servicing, investment research and trading, to data management and a front-to-back asset servicing platform," Tahiri said.

"With significant, on-the-ground experience working with asset owners and asset managers in Australia and Southeast Asia, Tim and Kevin understand the unique demands of our clients in local markets.

"I am delighted to have such strong leaders in these two important markets as we continue to accelerate our growth in Asia Pacific."

Read more: J.P. MorganBlackRockKevin HardyMostapha TahiriNorthern TrustState Street Global AdvisorsTim Helyar
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Colonial First State seeks MySuper redemption
BlackRock names APAC wealth lead
Ellerston investments chief takes board role
UBS names country head from BlackRock
Macquarie leads Aussie managers in global ranking
State Street bolsters SPDR team
BlackRock warns against reforms based on assumptions
Tim Wilson grills NAB on super ownership
Northern Trust appoints local head
Former CFSGAM chief executive joins CFA Institute

Editor's Choice

State Street creates head of Australia role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Intensifying its commitment to the Asia Pacific region, State Street has appointed a long serving J.P. Morgan executive as its first country head for Australia.

Former Spectrum chief cops additional bans

KARREN VERGARA
Former Spectrum Wealth Advisers chief executive Mark Schroeder has been slapped with banning orders in addition to his six-year ban from providing financial services.

Default MySuper fees drop to 1%: Rainmaker

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
New analysis from Rainmaker Information shows about 60% of all MySuper products reduced their fees last financial year, with the average fees paid by members now sitting at 1%.

Octopus Investments bolsters team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Octopus Investments, an energy asset manager, has made several appointments after recently surpassing $1 billion in assets under management.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.