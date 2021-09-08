NEWS
Investment

State Street acquires custodian for $4.7bn

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 SEP 2021   12:03PM

State Street Corporation will acquire the custody business of a competitor for $4.74 billion (US$3.5bn).

New York-headquartered Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) has entered into a definitive agreement with State Street to sell BBH Investor Services, its back-office and custody business, which also provides accounting and technology services.

State Street will fund the $4.74 billion or US$3.5 billion purchase price via a combination of common equity, the suspension of common share repurchases before it resumes in June 2022 and cash.

BBH has some $7.31 trillion (US$5.4tn) in assets under custody, while State Street has $43.2 trillion (US$31.9tn).

Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the deal is set to complete by the end of the year. Upon closing of the transaction, BBH Investor Services employees will move to State Street.

BBH partner and global head of investor services Seán Páircéir will join State Street's management committee.

"The investment servicing industry enjoys strong fundamentals as worldwide growth in financial assets drives industry revenues. This combination with BBH Investor Services helps us consolidate our position as the industry innovator and leader," State Street chair and chief executive Ron O'Hanley said.

O'Hanley expects the acquisition will help State Street's plans of expanding its presence in non-US markets, including Japan, Luxembourg, Ireland and Latin America.

BBH Investor Services' Infomediary platform, which facilitates data transmission and integration among buy-side and sell-side systems, will also support the State Street AlphaSM platform, he said.

BBH managing partner Bill Tyree said State Street is "the ideal partner - a firm that shares our core values of unmatched client service, integrity, trust, and a long-term commitment to sustainability".

"We made this decision after careful consideration of the current and future landscape of the global securities servicing industry, including how best to support and innovate for the growing breadth and complexity of our clients' servicing requirements," he said.

Post-acquisition, BBH will focus on its private banking and investment management business lines.

Read more: State StreetBill TyreeBrown Brothers HarrimanRon O'Hanley
VIEW COMMENTS

