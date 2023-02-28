Newspaper icon
Stafford Capital Partners launches sustainable timber impact fund

TUESDAY, 28 FEB 2023

Stafford Capital Partners has reached initial close of a carbon offset and sustainable timberland impact strategy that will see investment in Australian and New Zealand assets form part of the portfolio.

The Stafford Carbon Offset Opportunity Fund has attracted US$242 million in investor commitments from the UK local government pension schemes (LGPS) of Essex, Leicestershire and the City and Council of Swansea.

The fund is expected to invest in approximately 200,000 hectares of sustainably managed timberland, including approximately 150,000 hectares on which new commercially managed plantations will be established and natural forest planted.

It is also expected to generate approximately 30 million verified carbon offsets for investors (each equivalent to one tonne of C02).

Timber investments historically generate approximately 5% return on investment, but the combination of the forestry activity with carbon offset activity is aimed at strengthening that return, said Stafford Capital Partners chief executive Angus Whiteley.

"Our strategy is underpinned by commercial forestry activity - to plant trees, grow trees and harvest and sell, and that underpins that 5% return, and the benefit is that the additional carbon credit comes on top," Whitely told FS Sustainability.

"It's incremental, but given your view on the future carbon price, we believe we will deliver nine-11% return, inclusive."

The Stafford Carbon Offset Opportunity Fund is classified as an Article 9 impact fund under the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and will look to invest in afforestation, natural forest restoration and improved forest management projects on a global basis.

The fund will invest approximately 60% in North and Latin America, 20% in Europe and 20% in Australia and New Zealand assets, Whiteley said. The carbon credits generated will be sold into voluntary carbon markets, he added.

The fund will also provide a source of sustainable, low-carbon wood raw materials and offer investors a fund with a "substantially negative carbon intensity profile and reporting framework that can support the broader decarbonisation of institutional investment portfolios."

"If I break down how we think the fund will invest, we have a target of 65% of capital commitments that will go into new commercial plantation development, which is effectively buying land and planting trees, not buying into mature plantations," Whiteley said.

"There will be about 20% of the fund which will be buying into improved forestry management - that is, existing funds that we will look to improve the volume of standing of timbers there, which will deliver carbon credits, but as part of the balance of credits, we will be increasing the volume of woods in those plantations."

The fund was launched in December 2022 with a US$1 billion fundraising target and is expected to remain open to institutional investors during 2023.

Read more: Stafford Capital PartnersAngus WhiteleyEuropean Sustainable Finance Disclosure RegulationFS Sustainability
VIEW COMMENTS

What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Australians' definition of wealth has evolved from homeownership to financial flexibility for pursuing passions and supporting loved ones.

SMSF sector hit the reset button: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:41PM
The introduction of the Transfer Balance Cap (TBC) in 2017 saw contributions into SMSFs plummet by 60%. While it didn't take them long to bounce back, how they're used has changed.

HESTA investment committee chair to depart

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
HESTA investment committee chair and independent director Mark Burgess will step down from the board at the end of June following six years in the role.

