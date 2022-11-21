Newspaper icon
Spirit Super, Stonepeak pick up GeelongPort

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 21 NOV 2022   11:47AM

The global infrastructure manager and industry super fund will own 70% and 30% of the asset, respectively.

Spirit Super and Stonepeak have bought the asset from Brookfield and State Super for an undisclosed amount.

The Port of Geelong is the second largest port in Victoria, managing about $7 billion of trade and supporting more than 1800 jobs. It handles about 12 million tonnes of cargo and more than 600 vessel visits each year.

"Stonepeak and Spirit Super's long-term investment horizon and strong focus on operations will, in our view, support GeelongPort in its continued efforts to grow and deepen relationships with key customers and business partners. For over 150 years, GeelongPort has played a fundamental role in the Victorian economy with operations underpinned by long-dated, blue-chip public and private contracts, including the Spirit of Tasmania operated by TT Line," the two entities said.

Commenting, Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry said the fund is excited for what the investment means for the long-term growth of the port and that members will now own a direct stake in one of Australia's largest regional infrastructure assets.

"As the fund for hard working Australians, a key investment focus for the fund has been regional Australia, where we believe there is strong potential for long-term growth," he said.

The sale follows an initial attempt by Palisade Investment Partners and others, including Spirit Super, to acquire the port earlier this year. The plan fell through when the ACCC took issue with Palisade already owning the smaller Port of Portland. While the sale wasn't blocked, the process was drawn out and the consortium ultimately abandoned the deal.

Subject to approvals, this deal is expected to complete at the end of Q1 next year.

"As a high-quality landlord port with operations that are critical to Australia's economy, GeelongPort is a natural fit for Stonepeak's core infrastructure strategy," said Stonepeak senior managing director Darren Keogh said.

"It is a highly contracted entity with strong barriers to entry and stable and predictable demand drivers, which we believe are even more compelling when coupled with the port's meaningful opportunities for long-term growth through additional development to meet future import-export demand in the region. We look forward to working closely with the GeelongPort team to help further their objectives and invest behind this integral component of the Victorian economy."

